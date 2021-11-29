New York Mets

Remebering Mets History (2015): NLCS Game #3- Mets One Win Away From World Series

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 13m

Tuesday, October 20th 2015: NLCS Game #3- Wrigley Field, Chicago Wrigley Field has not hosted an NLCS since 2003 &amp; the whole Moises Alou...

Where Max Scherzer's Mets Contract Ranks Against 2022 MLB Team Payrolls

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 3h

Max Scherzer is on pace to count for more money in 2022 than the entire payrolls of some MLB teams. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the three-time Cy Young...

Scherzer, Mets agree to deal | 11/30/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets reportedly signing Max Scherzer to a three-year deal and how it impacts the club's rotation

Max Scherzer Signs Three-Year Deal with Mets

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h

Max Scherzer is heading to Queens, signing a $130 million deal with the Mets. He will anchor their rotation along with Jacob deGrom.

What's next for Steve Cohen and the Mets after Max Scherzer? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

On BNNY, Eamon McAnaney and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino talk about what's next for the Mets after their big deal with Max Scherzer. Andy mentions a potential contract extension for Brandon Nimmo as something to watch for, as well as potential trade fit with the Oakland A’s. About Baseball Night in...

Mets Daddy

With Max Scherzer, Mets Just Pulled A 2001 Diamondbacks

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

If you want to know the importance of what the Max Scherzer signing with the New York Mets is, look to the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s really the last time we saw this. The Diamondbacks…

Mets’ Max Scherzer deal a weird one, but stands to be celebrated later

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

The upside stands as sky-high not only because of who Max Scherzer still can be on the mound, but also because of who he remains in the clubhouse.

deGrom-Scherzer duo can join rare list

by: Sarah Langs MLB: Mets 2h

The Mets’ rotation is setting up to be quite decorated in 2022, based on Max Scherzer’s reported three-year deal with the club. Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards and future rotation-mate Jacob deGrom has two. Scherzer would be the seventh multi-time Cy Young winner to pitch for the Mets.

