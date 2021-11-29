- IN
Here's how Max Scherzer changes the Mets odds to win World Series | What Are The Odds?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 58m
Maria Marino, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata look at how the Max Scherzer acquisition has changed the betting odds for the Mets to win the World Series in 2022.
Can money buy baseball happiness? Mets and Rangers are trying to find out
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 56m
The Mets and Rangers combined to spend more than $800 million on free agents in one week.
Where Max Scherzer's Mets Contract Ranks Against 2022 MLB Team Payrolls
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 5h
Max Scherzer is on pace to count for more money in 2022 than the entire payrolls of some MLB teams. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the three-time Cy Young...
Scherzer, Mets agree to deal | 11/30/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets reportedly signing Max Scherzer to a three-year deal and how it impacts the club's rotation
Remebering Mets History (2015): NLCS Game #3- Mets One Win Away From World Series
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
Tuesday, October 20th 2015: NLCS Game #3- Wrigley Field, Chicago Wrigley Field has not hosted an NLCS since 2003 & the whole Moises Alou...
Max Scherzer Signs Three-Year Deal with Mets
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3h
Max Scherzer is heading to Queens, signing a $130 million deal with the Mets. He will anchor their rotation along with Jacob deGrom.
What's next for Steve Cohen and the Mets after Max Scherzer? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
On BNNY, Eamon McAnaney and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino talk about what's next for the Mets after their big deal with Max Scherzer. Andy mentions a potential contract extension for Brandon Nimmo as something to watch for, as well as potential trade fit with the Oakland A’s. About Baseball Night in...
With Max Scherzer, Mets Just Pulled A 2001 Diamondbacks
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
If you want to know the importance of what the Max Scherzer signing with the New York Mets is, look to the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s really the last time we saw this. The Diamondbacks…
