Morosi: Javier Báez Close to Six-Year Deal With Tigers

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 31m

Free agent infielder Javier Báez and the Detroit Tigers are close to agreeing to a contract, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported late Monday night.Morosi followed up with a report that if com

Big League Stew
69226257_thumbnail

Can money buy baseball happiness? Mets and Rangers are trying to find out

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3h

The Mets and Rangers combined to spend more than $800 million on free agents in one week.

SNY.tv
69226225_thumbnail

Here's how Max Scherzer changes the Mets odds to win World Series | What Are The Odds?

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Maria Marino, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata look at how the Max Scherzer acquisition has changed the betting odds for the Mets to win the World Series in 2022.

Bleacher Report
69221827_thumbnail

Where Max Scherzer's Mets Contract Ranks Against 2022 MLB Team Payrolls

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 6h

Max Scherzer is on pace to count for more money in 2022 than the entire payrolls of some MLB teams. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the three-time Cy Young...

Film Room
69220169_thumbnail

Scherzer, Mets agree to deal | 11/30/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 8h

The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets reportedly signing Max Scherzer to a three-year deal and how it impacts the club's rotation

centerfieldmaz
69225189_thumbnail

Remebering Mets History (2015): NLCS Game #3- Mets One Win Away From World Series

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4h

Tuesday, October 20th 2015: NLCS Game #3- Wrigley Field, Chicago Wrigley Field has not hosted an NLCS since 2003 &amp; the whole Moises Alou...

LWOS Baseball
69224273_thumbnail

Max Scherzer Signs Three-Year Deal with Mets

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 4h

Max Scherzer is heading to Queens, signing a $130 million deal with the Mets. He will anchor their rotation along with Jacob deGrom.

SNY.tv
69223963_thumbnail

What's next for Steve Cohen and the Mets after Max Scherzer? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5h

On BNNY, Eamon McAnaney and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino talk about what's next for the Mets after their big deal with Max Scherzer. Andy mentions a potential contract extension for Brandon Nimmo as something to watch for, as well as potential trade fit with the Oakland A’s. About Baseball Night in...

