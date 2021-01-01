New York Mets

The Wall Street Journal
The Labor Standoff That Unleashed a Billion-Dollar Spending Spree in Baseball - WSJ

by: Jared Diamond The Wall Street Journal 52m

The Mets’ giant deal for three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer was part of a hot free-agent frenzy that is being propelled partly by this week’s likely lockout.

nj.com
MLB rumors: Yankees set to miss on ANOTHER elite free-agent shortstop - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The New York Yankees watched the Texas Rangers sign Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million).

Mets Merized
Morosi: Javier Báez Close to Six-Year Deal With Tigers

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 4h

Free agent infielder Javier Báez and the Detroit Tigers are close to agreeing to a contract, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported late Monday night.Morosi followed up with a report that if com

Big League Stew
Can money buy baseball happiness? Mets and Rangers are trying to find out

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 6h

The Mets and Rangers combined to spend more than $800 million on free agents in one week.

SNY.tv
Here's how Max Scherzer changes the Mets odds to win World Series | What Are The Odds?

by: @snytv SNY.tv 6h

Maria Marino, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata look at how the Max Scherzer acquisition has changed the betting odds for the Mets to win the World Series in 2022.

Bleacher Report
Where Max Scherzer's Mets Contract Ranks Against 2022 MLB Team Payrolls

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 10h

Max Scherzer is on pace to count for more money in 2022 than the entire payrolls of some MLB teams. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the three-time Cy Young...

Film Room
Scherzer, Mets agree to deal | 11/30/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 11h

The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets reportedly signing Max Scherzer to a three-year deal and how it impacts the club's rotation

centerfieldmaz
Remebering Mets History (2015): NLCS Game #3- Mets One Win Away From World Series

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 7h

Tuesday, October 20th 2015: NLCS Game #3- Wrigley Field, Chicago Wrigley Field has not hosted an NLCS since 2003 &amp; the whole Moises Alou...

