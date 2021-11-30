New York Mets

Woah.

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 47m

Max Scherzer really is a Met!

The Athletic
Tigers, Javier Báez finalizing 7-year deal: Source - The Athletic

by: Jim Bowden The Athletic 18s

The Detroit Tigers and Javier Báez are finalizing a seven-year contract, The Athletic's Jim Bowden confirmed. Báez joins his third team in two seasons...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for November 30, 2021

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 27m

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - Maxwell Smart Spotted in Flushing

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 58m

"What????"   "We spent HOW MUCH for 3 years of a guy who's 37?"   "Are you NUTS?" No, frankly, I am not nuts.  NEITHER ARE YOU.  Happy? Oh, ...

Talkin' Mets
Mad Max is a Met

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 1h

Mike Silva reacts to the Mets signing of Max Scherzer.

New York Post
With Steve Cohen’s checkbook, the Mets change their perception and their reality

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 1h

With Max Scherzer, the Mets are leaving behind the life of a have-not and enjoying it as one of MLB's haves.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Collection of Former Mets Find New Homes

by: Cam Adams Mets Merized Online 2h

Good morning, Mets fans!A collection of former Mets have found new teams. Late Monday night, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Javier Baez is close to signing a six-year contract with t

Just Mets

New York Maxes out, what's new with Javier Báez and the Mets culture shift begins

by: Rich MacLeod Just Mets 2h

The latest on the Mets' potential reunion with free agent Javier Báez. Plus, New York's culture is changing after signing Max Scherzer.

