Source: Tigers, Baez agree to $140 million deal
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 59m
The Detroit Tigers agreed to a deal with free-agent shortstop Javier Baez for six years, $140 million, a source told ESPN.
2021 Mets Report Card: Edwin Díaz, RHP
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 2m
Player Data: Age: 27 (3/22/1994), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 63 G, 62.2 IP, 5-6 W/L record, 3.45 ERA, 1.053 WHIP, 89 K, 3.87 SO/BBAdvanced Stats: 117 ERA+. 34.6 K%, 8.9 BB%, 2.64 xERA, 2.48 FI
How did MLB produce an NBA-style, 24-hour frenzy of free agent drama with a lockout looming?
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3m
Was it fun? Absolutely. Can it be replicated? Almost certainly not.
Ron Darling compares Mets deal with Scherzer to the Gary Carter trade | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
On Baseball Night in NY, Ron Darling and Todd Zeile share their reactions to the news that Max Scherzer is signing with the New York Mets. Ron compares the S...
NY Mets' Javy Baez signs with Detroit Tigers on 6-year, $140M deal
by: Dave Rivera — North Jersey 15m
The New York Mets picked up a dominant starting pitcher this week, but are losing a key position player.
3 Best Moves Made So Far In MLB Free Agency
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 23m
The current MLB free-agency period has been extremely chaotic. Today, we're ranking the three best moves made so far.
SEE IT: NYC back pages react to Max Scherzer signing with Mets
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 25m
See how the New York City back pages reacted to Max Scherzer signing with the New York Mets.
Report: Tigers, two-time All-Star IF Javier Baez finalizing six-year, $140 million deal
by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 29m
Aside from his difficult relationship with Mets fans, Baez has created the reputation of being one of the most exciting players in baseball.
Let’s find the Mets (more) starting pitching, Part 4
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m
With Max Schezer in the fold, the Mets could still use another starter.
The good news today is that Max Scherzer is still a Met. And he and Jacob deGrom will form a historic 1-2 punch https://t.co/JZToaIrg53Beat Writer / Columnist
tangent: if I were a comms pro hired to fight off Gov Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal, I would simply not text gossip like "so i've been hearing that our client has been **** his coworkers for DECADES" to the subpoenable group chat 🥴
What losing Javier Báez to the Tigers means for the Mets and their current blueprint https://t.co/9ztFZxdAiPBeat Writer / Columnist
I only care about luxury tax payroll. I am not concerned with how the checks are written, just how they impact the luxury tax which is purely AAV. If we assume no weird structuring on Marte, Canha, Escobar and Scherzer I have them around $273M.@PSLToFlushing whats the estimated current payroll?Minors
with NYM in 2010, Barajas hit .325/.345/.699 with 8 HR (six in the first six games of this stretch) and 7 2B over 87 PA (4.30-5.31) what a time..The Padres hired Francisco Cervelli to replace Rod Barajas as the team’s catching instructor, sources tell @TheAthletic. Cervelli, 35, retired from playing last year after 13 major-league seasons, including two in Pittsburgh with Joe Musgrove.Beat Writer / Columnist
