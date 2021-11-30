New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Let’s find the Mets (more) starting pitching, Part 4

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m

With Max Schezer in the fold, the Mets could still use another starter.

Mets Merized
2021 Mets Report Card: Edwin Díaz, RHP

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 3m

Player Data: Age: 27 (3/22/1994), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 63 G, 62.2 IP, 5-6 W/L record, 3.45 ERA, 1.053 WHIP, 89 K, 3.87 SO/BBAdvanced Stats: 117 ERA+. 34.6 K%, 8.9 BB%, 2.64 xERA, 2.48 FI

Big League Stew
How did MLB produce an NBA-style, 24-hour frenzy of free agent drama with a lockout looming?

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 4m

Was it fun? Absolutely. Can it be replicated? Almost certainly not.

SNY Mets

Ron Darling compares Mets deal with Scherzer to the Gary Carter trade | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4m

On Baseball Night in NY, Ron Darling and Todd Zeile share their reactions to the news that Max Scherzer is signing with the New York Mets. Ron compares the S...

North Jersey
NY Mets' Javy Baez signs with Detroit Tigers on 6-year, $140M deal

by: Dave Rivera North Jersey 16m

The New York Mets picked up a dominant starting pitcher this week, but are losing a key position player.

The Cold Wire
3 Best Moves Made So Far In MLB Free Agency

by: Sam Leweck The Cold Wire 25m

The current MLB free-agency period has been extremely chaotic. Today, we're ranking the three best moves made so far.

SNY.tv
SEE IT: NYC back pages react to Max Scherzer signing with Mets

by: @snytv SNY.tv 26m

See how the New York City back pages reacted to Max Scherzer signing with the New York Mets.

Yardbarker
Report: Tigers, two-time All-Star IF Javier Baez finalizing six-year, $140 million deal

by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker Yardbarker 30m

Aside from his difficult relationship with Mets fans, Baez has created the reputation of being one of the most exciting players in baseball.

