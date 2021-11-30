New York Mets

NY Mets' Javy Baez signs with Detroit Tigers on 6-year, $140M deal

by: Dave Rivera North Jersey 12m

The New York Mets picked up a dominant starting pitcher this week, but are losing a key position player.

How did MLB produce an NBA-style, 24-hour frenzy of free agent drama with a lockout looming?

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 12s

Was it fun? Absolutely. Can it be replicated? Almost certainly not.

Ron Darling compares Mets deal with Scherzer to the Gary Carter trade | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 15s

On Baseball Night in NY, Ron Darling and Todd Zeile share their reactions to the news that Max Scherzer is signing with the New York Mets. Ron compares the S...

3 Best Moves Made So Far In MLB Free Agency

by: Sam Leweck The Cold Wire 21m

The current MLB free-agency period has been extremely chaotic. Today, we're ranking the three best moves made so far.

SEE IT: NYC back pages react to Max Scherzer signing with Mets

by: @snytv SNY.tv 23m

See how the New York City back pages reacted to Max Scherzer signing with the New York Mets.

Report: Tigers, two-time All-Star IF Javier Baez finalizing six-year, $140 million deal

by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker Yardbarker 27m

Aside from his difficult relationship with Mets fans, Baez has created the reputation of being one of the most exciting players in baseball.

Let’s find the Mets (more) starting pitching, Part 4

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 44m

With Max Schezer in the fold, the Mets could still use another starter.

Max Scherzer's 2022 Salary Is Currently Higher Than 3 Teams Entire Payroll | Barstool Sports

by: RDT Barstool Sports 47m

We got the full Max Scherzer salary and payroll breakdown yesterday from Big T and those were some crazy numbers, this is right up there with those. After signing his monster deal with the Mets Scherz...

