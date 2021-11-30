- IN
New York Mets fans should thank Steven Matz
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 41m
The New York Mets had a plan in place. The first piece of the puzzle was to bring back Steven Matz to solidify the middle of the rotation. It was inevitabl...
1 Signing Red Sox Should Make To Get On The Board This Offseason
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 11m
It has been a quiet offseason for the Red Sox so far, but there's time for that to change. Here's a slam-dunk signing the team should make.
What's next for Steve Cohen and the Mets after Max Scherzer? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 12m
On BNNY, Eamon McAnaney and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino talk about what's next for the Mets after their big deal with Max Scherzer. Andy mentions a potentia...
Tigers make first major offensive addition in shortstop Javier Báez
by: Andrés Chávez — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 21m
Báez’s plate discipline is a concern, but he offers several other things that make him a worthwhile investment for Detroit
PREACH HOWIE! Howie on Baez….
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 32m
Howie Rose tweeted… PREACH HOWIE!!!!!
Check out this breakdown of how Max Scherzer dominates hitters | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 33m
On BNNY, Anthony Recker delivers a full breakdown of Max Scherzer's repertoire.
Op-ed | Max Scherzer signing turns the New York baseball world upside down | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 35m
The richest owner in the game made his biggest splash yet this week in signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer away from the Los Angeles Dodgers
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Joey Lucchesi
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 45m
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…
-
The level of consistency from Max Scherzer year-in-and-year-out is pretty incredible given his age. K% 2018: 34.6 2019: 35.1 2021: 34.1 Whiff% 2018: 33.0 2019: 33.8 2021: 34.1 BB% 2018: 5.9 2019: 4.8 2021: 5.2 *(Omitting truncated 2020 season)*Blogger / Podcaster
-
You’ve never heard me host Mets Extra I might surprise you.@metspolice Howie is more lovable than you, right?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @just_mets: Today’s Newsletter… The culture change begins right now for the #Mets... PLUS: • A new home for Javier Báez? • Mets bullpen options in free agency • Brad Ausmus’ connection to Max Scherzer ✍🏼 by @richmacleod https://t.co/3gvmzAaSOCBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nut_history: With winter arriving, you'll need a hat to keep you warm - these #MLB hats are available at a reduce price; instead of paying $25.99, you can get them at $19.49. Showing off this pretty #Mets hat for example - all teams available. #Ad https://t.co/CHUIOnbAw3Blogger / Podcaster
-
I’d like to see the #Mets be in on Nelson Cruz.Many NL teams are in on Nelson Cruz. The perception seems to be that the universal DH is happening (once they get a CBA done, whenever that is).Blogger / Podcaster
-
my $.02 mistakes were made. big ones, it appears. can’t/won’t condone that however, being a product of lessons learned from a lifetime of missteps, I stand with Marcus Stroman he’s a good, charitable, family-oriented guy. we know this just another opportunity to grow..Beat Writer / Columnist
