Mets Rumors: NY Still Seeking Another SP, Hitter After Blockbuster Scherzer Contract

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 2h

The New York Mets will reportedly stay aggressive on the free-agent market even after adding Max Scherzer. According to

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets 360

Small-market woes on the cusp of a lockout

by: Other Mets 360 21m

SNY Mets

A breakdown of how Max Scherzer dominates hitters | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 38m

On BNNY, Anthony Recker delivers a full breakdown of Max Scherzer's repertoire, and reveals how the new Mets starting pitcher dominates and confuses opposing...

SNY.tv
69245269_thumbnail

Here's what happened with Javier Baez and the Mets

by: @snytv SNY.tv 59m

As Thanksgiving approached, the New York Mets kept an open line with Javier Baez.

Yardbarker
69245093_thumbnail

The 'Shortstops with 30 home runs in a season' quiz

by: Yardbarker Staff Yardbarker 1h

Can you name every shortstop to hit 30 or more home runs in a season?

Mets Merized
69243679_thumbnail

Heyman: Mets Looking for One More Pitcher and Bat

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

Wait a minute, they're not done just yet.Jon Heyman reports that even after signing Max Scherzer the Mets are still looking for another starting pitcher and one more bat.https://twitter.co

New York Post
69243635_thumbnail

Steve Cohen’s Mets went on a spree and landed Max Scherzer. What do you think?

by: Jonathan Lehman New York Post 2h

The Mets are the talk of the Hot Stove season after they reached a record-setting, three-year, $130 million contract agreement with free-agent ace Max Scherzer. It’s a risky deal for an older...

The Cold Wire
69242734_thumbnail

1 Signing Red Sox Should Make To Get On The Board This Offseason

by: Sam Leweck The Cold Wire 2h

It has been a quiet offseason for the Red Sox so far, but there's time for that to change. Here's a slam-dunk signing the team should make.

