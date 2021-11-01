New York Mets

The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode 13: Max Scherzer Deal

by: Sal Manzo Mets Merized Online 2h

Mets fans, an emergency Scherzer episode is here!Mike Mayer, Patrick Glynn, and myself break down everything to do with the historic free agent signing of future hall of famer Max Scherzer to

Mets Merized
68918243_thumbnail

Mets World Series Odds Double After Scherzer Signing

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 39m

Could Mad Max be on his way to a second World Series title?Vegas certainly thinks so, raising the Mets championship odds two times since his three-year, $130 million contract became official.

The Cold Wire
69249018_thumbnail

3 Most Disappointing Teams So Far In MLB Free Agency

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 40m

While 2021-22 MLB free agency has started to move quickly in anticipation of the lockout, these three teams haven't done much.

Deadspin
69248244_thumbnail

Rangers are spending big, Blue Jays are playing smart

by: Jon Hoefling Deadspin 1h

Hot Stove is boiling over as Texas goes big on free agency

Newsday
69247641_thumbnail

AP source: Tigers, Javier Báez nearing $140 million, 6-year deal | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

Javier Báez is taking his high motor to Motor City.Báez is nearing a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.Báez, who turns 29 on W

Metro News
69241819_thumbnail

Op-ed | Max Scherzer signing turns the New York baseball world upside down | amNewYork

by: Robert Pozarycki Metro News 2h

The richest owner in the game made his biggest splash yet this week in signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer away from the Los Angeles Dodgers

Mets 360

Small-market woes on the cusp of a lockout

by: Other Mets 360 2h

SNY Mets

A breakdown of how Max Scherzer dominates hitters | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

On BNNY, Anthony Recker delivers a full breakdown of Max Scherzer's repertoire, and reveals how the new Mets starting pitcher dominates and confuses opposing...

SNY.tv
69245269_thumbnail

Here's what happened with Javier Baez and the Mets

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

As Thanksgiving approached, the New York Mets kept an open line with Javier Baez.

