AP source: Tigers, Javier Báez nearing $140 million, 6-year deal | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
Javier Báez is taking his high motor to Motor City.Báez is nearing a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.Báez, who turns 29 on W
Mets World Series Odds Double After Scherzer Signing
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 35m
Could Mad Max be on his way to a second World Series title?Vegas certainly thinks so, raising the Mets championship odds two times since his three-year, $130 million contract became official.
3 Most Disappointing Teams So Far In MLB Free Agency
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 36m
While 2021-22 MLB free agency has started to move quickly in anticipation of the lockout, these three teams haven't done much.
Rangers are spending big, Blue Jays are playing smart
by: Jon Hoefling — Deadspin 1h
Hot Stove is boiling over as Texas goes big on free agency
Op-ed | Max Scherzer signing turns the New York baseball world upside down | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — Metro News 2h
The richest owner in the game made his biggest splash yet this week in signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer away from the Los Angeles Dodgers
Small-market woes on the cusp of a lockout
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
A breakdown of how Max Scherzer dominates hitters | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On BNNY, Anthony Recker delivers a full breakdown of Max Scherzer's repertoire, and reveals how the new Mets starting pitcher dominates and confuses opposing...
Here's what happened with Javier Baez and the Mets
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
As Thanksgiving approached, the New York Mets kept an open line with Javier Baez.
The Mets reportedly had an offer on the table, but Baez held out for a bigger deal: https://t.co/2VWFwdULXVTV / Radio Network
RT @20154Ryan: Lets go legend 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 @JoeyFuego44 https://t.co/m4B61ho6FiBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @lguillorme: 👇🏼👇🏼 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/72YtLHDl0yBeat Writer / Columnist
I’d like to go a day without some type of MLB controversy. It appears the sport can’t get out of its own way.did you know MLB used not one, but *two* different balls all season? And that the balls were designed to perform differently? You didn’t? Well the players, coaches, execs and scouts I spoke said they didn’t either! Buckle in— we got a story to tell: https://t.co/lLsHr9FouWBlogger / Podcaster
Joey Lucchesi’s throwing again (IG)Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @dennistlin: The Padres hired Francisco Cervelli to replace Rod Barajas as the team’s catching instructor, sources tell @TheAthletic. Cervelli, 35, retired from playing last year after 13 major-league seasons, including two in Pittsburgh with Joe Musgrove.Blogger / Podcaster
