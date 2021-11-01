New York Mets

3 Most Disappointing Teams So Far In MLB Free Agency

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 40m

While 2021-22 MLB free agency has started to move quickly in anticipation of the lockout, these three teams haven't done much.

Mets Merized
68918243_thumbnail

Mets World Series Odds Double After Scherzer Signing

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 39m

Could Mad Max be on his way to a second World Series title?Vegas certainly thinks so, raising the Mets championship odds two times since his three-year, $130 million contract became official.

Deadspin
69248244_thumbnail

Rangers are spending big, Blue Jays are playing smart

by: Jon Hoefling Deadspin 1h

Hot Stove is boiling over as Texas goes big on free agency

Newsday
69247641_thumbnail

AP source: Tigers, Javier Báez nearing $140 million, 6-year deal | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

Javier Báez is taking his high motor to Motor City.Báez is nearing a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.Báez, who turns 29 on W

Metro News
69241819_thumbnail

Op-ed | Max Scherzer signing turns the New York baseball world upside down | amNewYork

by: Robert Pozarycki Metro News 2h

The richest owner in the game made his biggest splash yet this week in signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer away from the Los Angeles Dodgers

Mets 360

Small-market woes on the cusp of a lockout

by: Other Mets 360 2h

SNY Mets

A breakdown of how Max Scherzer dominates hitters | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

On BNNY, Anthony Recker delivers a full breakdown of Max Scherzer's repertoire, and reveals how the new Mets starting pitcher dominates and confuses opposing...

SNY.tv
69245269_thumbnail

Here's what happened with Javier Baez and the Mets

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

As Thanksgiving approached, the New York Mets kept an open line with Javier Baez.

