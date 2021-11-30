New York Mets

Could the signing of Max Scherzer convince more free agents to come to Mets? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2m

On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets GM Omar Minaya says the team's dramatic free-agent signings were similar to the offseason in 2004 when he signed Pedro Martinez and Carlos Beltran.

New York Post
A Max Scherzer-Jacob deGrom duo could be unlike anything Mets have seen

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 1m

The ethos of Mets fans was on full display across the past few weeks: Always hope for the best, always expect the worst.

Audacy
Is Trevor Bauer taking credit for Scherzer's Mets contract?

by: John Healy Audacy 13m

Max Scherzer signed a short-term, high value deal with the Mets that is similar to what Trevor Bauer signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year and the right-hander seems to hint he created that market.

NBC Sports
Report: Tigers, Javier Báez agree to 6-year, $140 million deal

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 21m

Javier Baez has agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.

LWOS Baseball
Javier Báez Agrees to a Deal with the Tigers

by: Jeremy Breland Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h

Javier Báez has agreed to a contract with the Detroit Tigers. He was part of a star-studded free agent shortstop class.

Shea Station

22 | Mets Sign Scherzer, Baez to Detroit

by: Shea Station YouTube: Shea Station 2h

The Mets have shocked the world and signed Max Scherzer! Jolly hops on the mic with special guest Talkin' Jake, filling in for our co-host under the weather,...

Newsday
Mets in good, if incomplete, shape as baseball lockout seems imminent | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

As baseball careens toward its first work stoppage in a generation, with the industry expecting MLB to enact a lockout Thursday upon the expiration of its collective bargaining agreement with the MLB

Mets Merized
Mets Must Decide on 14 Players Before Non-Tender Deadline

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

MLB's non-tender deadline is tonight at 8 p.m. Before then, every team in the league will decide whether to offer the players on its 40-man roster with fewer than six years of service time a contr

