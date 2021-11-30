- IN
PRESS RELEASE - METS ROSTER MOVES
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 45m
FLUSHING, N.Y., November 30, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced they have tendered contracts to the following players: INF Pete Alo...
Mets Roster Moves
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 14m
Mets say bye-bye to Javier Baez, set Robert Gsellman free, hear from Joey Lucchesi | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 22m
So long, Javier Baez. The Mets barely knew you. Baez reportedly agreed Tuesday to a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers, a known participant in the shortstop market who landed on probably
Mets bringing back several losers from 2021 Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 50m
Sad to hear that many of these players, complicit in their silence when their teammates booed the fans, will return. FLUSHING, N.Y., November 30, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced they …
METS ROSTER MOVES
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 1h
Robert Gsellman, Stephen Nogosek, Mark Payton Non-Tendered by Mets
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets non-tendered right-handed pitchers Robert Gsellman, Stephen Nogosek, and outfielder Mark Payton.MLB's non-tender deadline was set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Mets needed to make three m
A Max Scherzer-Jacob deGrom duo could be unlike anything Mets have seen
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 2h
The ethos of Mets fans was on full display across the past few weeks: Always hope for the best, always expect the worst.
Could the signing of Max Scherzer convince more free agents to come to Mets? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets GM Omar Minaya says the team's dramatic free-agent signings were similar to the offseason in 2004 when he signed Pedro Martinez and Carlos Beltran.
Additionally, both Stephen Nogosek and Mark Payton have been non-tendered. #LGMNEWS: According to @timbhealey, the #Mets have non-tendered RHP Robert Gsellman. He will become a free agent. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
These three guys would've been the offseason acquisitions under the WilponsThe Mets' complete list of non-tenders is: -Robert Gsellman -Stephen Nogosek -Mark Payton The team tendered contracts to Joey Lucchesi, Trevor Williams and 11 other arbitration-eligible players.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets have non-tendered Stephen Nogosek, Mark Payton and Robert Gsellman https://t.co/PS3JVRZKo0TV / Radio Network
Oh good. The 2005 World Champion Mets were one of the great teams."You will see other free agents want to come here because of this move" On Baseball Night in New York, Omar Minaya compares the signing of Max Scherzer this offseason to 2004 when he signed Pedro Martinez and Carlos Beltran https://t.co/uS0ZOLPNGd ➡️ @Cadillac https://t.co/tSRZdobn0HBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Ecnerwal23: Pete Alonso should borrow Lavar Ball’s I TOLD YOU SO hat https://t.co/g1w2ytQolWBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @ragazzoreport: The good news today is that Max Scherzer is still a Met. And he and Jacob deGrom will form a historic 1-2 punch https://t.co/JZToaIrg53Beat Writer / Columnist
