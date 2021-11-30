New York Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 30, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced they have tendered contracts to the following players: INF Pete Alonso, INF Travis Blankenhorn, RHP José Butto, RHP Miguel Castro, INF/OF J.D. Davis, RHP Edwin Díaz, RHP Yennsy Díaz, INF Luis Guillorme, OF Khalil Lee, LHP Joey...

Mets say bye-bye to Javier Baez, set Robert Gsellman free, hear from Joey Lucchesi | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 20m

So long, Javier Baez. The Mets barely knew you. Baez reportedly agreed Tuesday to a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers, a known participant in the shortstop market who landed on probably

PRESS RELEASE - METS ROSTER MOVES

Mets bringing back several losers from 2021 Mets

Sad to hear that many of these players, complicit in their silence when their teammates booed the fans, will return. FLUSHING, N.Y., November 30, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced they …

METS ROSTER MOVES

Robert Gsellman, Stephen Nogosek, Mark Payton Non-Tendered by Mets

The Mets non-tendered right-handed pitchers Robert Gsellman, Stephen Nogosek, and outfielder Mark Payton.MLB's non-tender deadline was set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Mets needed to make three m

A Max Scherzer-Jacob deGrom duo could be unlike anything Mets have seen

The ethos of Mets fans was on full display across the past few weeks: Always hope for the best, always expect the worst.

Could the signing of Max Scherzer convince more free agents to come to Mets? | Baseball Night in NY

On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets GM Omar Minaya says the team's dramatic free-agent signings were similar to the offseason in 2004 when he signed Pedro Martinez and Carlos Beltran.

