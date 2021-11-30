New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (2015): The Mets Win The 2015 NL Pennant

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

Wednesday October 21st, 2015: NLCS Game #4- Wrigley Field, Chicago With a three games to none series lead, Terry Collins Mets were l...

USA Today
Mets and CF Starling Marte finalize $78 million, 4-year deal

by: AP USA Today 1h

Starling Marte and the New York Mets finalized their $78 million, four-year contract Tuesday night

Mets Daddy

Trevor Story Potential Third Base Option

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

With Javier Báez signing with the Detroit Tigers, the New York Mets are likely still looking for another infielder. One of the issues the Mets have is the pure second and third base options aren…

Newsday
Báez to Detroit, MLB teams race to finish biz before lockout | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Javier Báez agreed to bring his high motor to the Motor City, while other teams around the majors raced to finish up business before Tuesday's deadline to tender contracts and a likely roster

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN OUTFIELDER MARK CANHA

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

  FLUSHING, N.Y., November 30, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has signed outfielder Mark Canha to a two-year contract wi...

Mets Merized
Mets Announce Signing of Marte and Canha

Mets Announce Signing of Marte and Canha
by: Mets Merized

The New York Mets officially announced the signings of Starling Marte and Mark Canha Tuesday evening.Marte, 33, signed a four-year contract. Marte receives a $5 million signing bonus. He'll ge

MLB: Mets.com
Press Release: Mets sign outfielder Mark Canha

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

The New York Mets today announced the team has signed outfielder Mark Canha to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

Official New York Mets Blog
METS SIGN ALL-STAR OUTFIELDER STARLING MARTE

METS SIGN ALL-STAR OUTFIELDER STARLING MARTE
by: Official New York Mets Blog

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 30, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced they have signed All-Star outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year…

