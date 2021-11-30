- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets officially sign OF Starling Marte - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 56m
The New York Mets announced the signing of outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract Tuesday night. The Mets did not disclose financial terms, but earlier reports noted the deal was worth $78 million in all. “Starling is a premier talent at a premier position,” new Mets general manager...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets, CF Marte finalize $78 million, 4-year deal
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 37m
Starling Marte and the New York Mets finalized their $78 million, four-year contract Tuesday night.
Remembering Mets History (2015): The Mets Win The 2015 NL Pennant
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 3h
Wednesday October 21st, 2015: NLCS Game #4- Wrigley Field, Chicago With a three games to none series lead, Terry Collins Mets were l...
Mets and CF Starling Marte finalize $78 million, 4-year deal
by: AP — USA Today 3h
Starling Marte and the New York Mets finalized their $78 million, four-year contract Tuesday night
Trevor Story Potential Third Base Option
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
With Javier Báez signing with the Detroit Tigers, the New York Mets are likely still looking for another infielder. One of the issues the Mets have is the pure second and third base options aren…
Báez to Detroit, MLB teams race to finish biz before lockout | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
(AP) -- Javier Báez agreed to bring his high motor to the Motor City, while other teams around the majors raced to finish up business before Tuesday's deadline to tender contracts and a likely roster
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN OUTFIELDER MARK CANHA
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4h
FLUSHING, N.Y., November 30, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has signed outfielder Mark Canha to a two-year contract wi...
Mets Announce Signing of Marte and Canha
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 4h
The New York Mets officially announced the signings of Starling Marte and Mark Canha Tuesday evening.Marte, 33, signed a four-year contract. Marte receives a $5 million signing bonus. He'll ge
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets, CF Marte finalize $78 million, 4-year deal https://t.co/0O1Go3hr93 #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
RT @dham18: I know it kinda sucks but still congrats @Max_Scherzer on the 2nd no hitter in @Nationals history....Super Fan
-
RT @The7Line: 73 spots open in @The7LineArmy for our home ticket package. Jump in tomorrow at 10am ET! DETAILS: https://t.co/4V6PglGlFO https://t.co/xqspzoijyZFree Agent
-
Super Fan
-
RT @FiggieNY: The @Mets answer the Gausman deal with a BLOCKBUSTER move. @Max_Scherzer is now a Met and the best 1-2 combo of Y(our) generation will be leading the way @CitiField this summer. Our podcast became necessary!!! Apple: https://t.co/GmB2M0Kkzj Spotify: https://t.co/UoyN3alskq https://t.co/VNdF3M7jcaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nut_history: Tom Seaver and David Wright #LGM #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets