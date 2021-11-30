New York Mets

MLB rumors: NL East power threatens Yankees-A’s Matt Olson trade talks - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 23m

The Oakland A's are considering trading first baseman Matt Olson, who set career highs in home runs (39) and RBI (111) in 2021.

Mets, CF Marte finalize $78 million, 4-year deal

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h

Starling Marte and the New York Mets finalized their $78 million, four-year contract Tuesday night.

Mets officially sign OF Starling Marte - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 5h

The New York Mets announced the signing of outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract Tuesday night. The Mets did not disclose financial terms, but earlier reports noted the deal was worth $78 million in all. “Starling is a premier talent at a premier position,” new Mets general manager...

Remembering Mets History (2015): The Mets Win The 2015 NL Pennant

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 6h

Wednesday October 21st, 2015: NLCS Game #4- Wrigley Field, Chicago With a three games to none series lead, Terry Collins Mets were l...

Mets and CF Starling Marte finalize $78 million, 4-year deal

by: AP USA Today 7h

Starling Marte and the New York Mets finalized their $78 million, four-year contract Tuesday night

Trevor Story Potential Third Base Option

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 7h

With Javier Báez signing with the Detroit Tigers, the New York Mets are likely still looking for another infielder. One of the issues the Mets have is the pure second and third base options aren…

Báez to Detroit, MLB teams race to finish biz before lockout | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 7h

(AP) -- Javier Báez agreed to bring his high motor to the Motor City, while other teams around the majors raced to finish up business before Tuesday's deadline to tender contracts and a likely roster

PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN OUTFIELDER MARK CANHA

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 8h

  FLUSHING, N.Y., November 30, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has signed outfielder Mark Canha to a two-year contract wi...

