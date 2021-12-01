New York Mets

nj.com
MLB free agency winners, losers: Yankees, Mets, Rob Manfred, Carlos Correa - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

Major League Baseball’s out-of-nowhere signing frenzy is about to end with a lockout. Here’s who won and lost a wild week of hot stove action.

Mack's Mets
Reese Kaplan -- Reach for the Stars But Don't Stop There

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 7m

Max Scherzer a Met?   Wow, even the arrivals of Pedro Martinez and Johann Santana and Tom Glavine didn't generate as much deserved raw posit...

New York Post
How Mets fans can take hope from the history of free-agency splashes

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 20m

Taking a look at the offseason “winners” and the postseason winners from the past nine years.

Just Mets

Robert Gsellman and two others non-tendered, Mets make two free agent signings official, plus two ideal fits for the Mets bullpen

by: Michael Baron Just Mets 52m

Starling Marte and Mark Canha are officially on-board

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Joey Lucchesi Throws For First Time Since June

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 1h

Good morning, Mets fans!https://twitter.com/timbhealey/status/1465782938654629888Pitcher Joey Lucchesi threw today for the first time since his Tommy John surgery in June, Tim Healey of Ne

nj.com
MLB rumors: NL East power threatens Yankees-A’s Matt Olson trade talks - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

The Oakland A's are considering trading first baseman Matt Olson, who set career highs in home runs (39) and RBI (111) in 2021.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets, CF Marte finalize $78 million, 4-year deal

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 7h

Starling Marte and the New York Mets finalized their $78 million, four-year contract Tuesday night.

Metro News
Mets officially sign OF Starling Marte - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 7h

The New York Mets announced the signing of outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract Tuesday night. The Mets did not disclose financial terms, but earlier reports noted the deal was worth $78 million in all. “Starling is a premier talent at a premier position,” new Mets general manager...

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (2015): The Mets Win The 2015 NL Pennant

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 9h

Wednesday October 21st, 2015: NLCS Game #4- Wrigley Field, Chicago With a three games to none series lead, Terry Collins Mets were l...

