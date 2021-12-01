- IN
MLB rumors: Yankees among 3 (or more) teams in the mix for Braves’ Freddie Freeman - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was the 2020 National League MVP.
Mets make Max Scherzer deal official, presser on Wednesday
by: New York Mets — Radio.com: WFAN 48s
The Mets officially announced the signing of Max Scherzer on Wednesday morning, and have set an introductory press conference for Wednesday afternoon.
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN THREE-TIME CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER MAX SCHERZER
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2m
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight...
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 12/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2m
Max Scherzer is introduced as the newest member of the Mets.
Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 4m
Mets owner Steve Cohen, Mets president Sandy Alderson and Mets general manager Billy Eppler will introduce Max Scherzer via Zoom today at 1:00 p.m. ET. Also, joining the Zoom will be Scherzer’
NYC mayor write-ins include Aaron Judge, Bing Bong, Mike Francesa - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 6m
Aaron Judge received five votes for mayor on Staten Island and nine total.
Mets ace Max Scherzer introductory news conference on SNY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 7m
The Mets are introducing Max Scherzer on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
Mets sign Scherzer, Canha, Marie as purge of 2021 LOSERS continues
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
The Mets are confirming last night’s Mets Police report that the Mets had signed Max Scherzer, something the Mets hadn’t previously shared but my sources had revealed to me. FLUSHING, N…
Howie Rose on Mets Signing Max Scherzer
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 20m
Howie Rose joins Mad Dog Chris Russo on High Heat to discuss the Mets signing of three time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video fo...
