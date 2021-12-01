New York Mets

2021 Draft In Review: RHP Dominic Hamel

by: Stephen Devine Mets Minors 1h

Dominic Hamel, RHPB/T: R/R HT: 6'2 WT: 206LBAge: March 2, 1999 (22)Acquired: Mets 2021 Third Round Draft Pick (Dallas Baptist University - Dallas, TX)2021 Stats (FCL) 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2 G

Mets make Max Scherzer deal official, presser on Wednesday

by: New York Mets Radio.com: WFAN 1m

The Mets officially announced the signing of Max Scherzer on Wednesday morning, and have set an introductory press conference for Wednesday afternoon.

PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN THREE-TIME CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER MAX SCHERZER

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2m

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight...

LIVE Mets Press Conference | 12/01/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2m

Max Scherzer is introduced as the newest member of the Mets.

Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

Mets owner Steve Cohen, Mets president Sandy Alderson and Mets general manager Billy Eppler will introduce Max Scherzer via Zoom today at 1:00 p.m. ET.  Also, joining the Zoom will be Scherzer’

NYC mayor write-ins include Aaron Judge, Bing Bong, Mike Francesa - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 7m

Aaron Judge received five votes for mayor on Staten Island and nine total.

Mets ace Max Scherzer introductory news conference on SNY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 7m

The Mets are introducing Max Scherzer on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

Mets sign Scherzer, Canha, Marie as purge of 2021 LOSERS continues

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

The Mets are confirming last night’s Mets Police report that the Mets had signed Max Scherzer, something the Mets hadn’t previously shared but my sources had revealed to me. FLUSHING, N…

Howie Rose on Mets Signing Max Scherzer

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 20m

Howie Rose joins Mad Dog Chris Russo on High Heat to discuss the Mets signing of three time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video fo...

