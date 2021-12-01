- IN
Steve Cohen’s Wallet Affecting Way Rivals Operate
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 47m
The impact of Steve Cohen's wallet is being felt around the league.The richest owner in baseball shelled out $78 million to the premier center fielder in this year's free agency class and othe
Mets make Max Scherzer deal official, presser on Wednesday
by: New York Mets — Radio.com: WFAN 2m
The Mets officially announced the signing of Max Scherzer on Wednesday morning, and have set an introductory press conference for Wednesday afternoon.
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN THREE-TIME CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER MAX SCHERZER
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight...
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 12/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
Max Scherzer is introduced as the newest member of the Mets.
Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 5m
Mets owner Steve Cohen, Mets president Sandy Alderson and Mets general manager Billy Eppler will introduce Max Scherzer via Zoom today at 1:00 p.m. ET. Also, joining the Zoom will be Scherzer’
NYC mayor write-ins include Aaron Judge, Bing Bong, Mike Francesa - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 7m
Aaron Judge received five votes for mayor on Staten Island and nine total.
Mets ace Max Scherzer introductory news conference on SNY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 7m
The Mets are introducing Max Scherzer on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
Mets sign Scherzer, Canha, Marie as purge of 2021 LOSERS continues
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
The Mets are confirming last night’s Mets Police report that the Mets had signed Max Scherzer, something the Mets hadn’t previously shared but my sources had revealed to me. FLUSHING, N…
Howie Rose on Mets Signing Max Scherzer
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 21m
Howie Rose joins Mad Dog Chris Russo on High Heat to discuss the Mets signing of three time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video fo...
Tweets
Back-of-envelope best Mets rotations of the last 25 years: 2015 - Jake, Harvey, Thor, Matz, Colon 2000 - Hampton, Leiter, Reed, Jones 2005 - Pedro, Glavine, Benson, Seo 2018 - Jake, Wheeler, Thor, Matz 2008 - Santana, Pelfrey, Perez, Maine 1998 - Leiter, Reed, JonesBlogger / Podcaster
MLB had a ball problem this past year @Bbl_Astrophyscs 1stMLB has admitted that it secretly used two different baseballs during the 2021 season. https://t.co/UZzYwvShQFBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @RTPiersall: The Mets have made a pair of minor signings: The team inked southpaw Rob Zastryzny and catcher Nick Dini to minor league contracts. Zastryzny last pitched for the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and has a career 4.41 ERA in 18 games. Dini appeared in 20 games for the Royals in 2019.Blogger / Podcaster
Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread https://t.co/UN5aB59hukBlog / Website
Double-digit strikeout games during a career: 215 Nolan Ryan 212 Randy Johnson 110 Roger Clemens 108 Pedro Martinez 104 Max ScherzerBlog / Website
New Post: Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread https://t.co/aakCzQ4ow4 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
