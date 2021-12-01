New York Mets

Daily News
NYC mayor write-ins include Aaron Judge, Bing Bong, Mike Francesa - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 2m

Aaron Judge received five votes for mayor on Staten Island and nine total.

Mets Merized
Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 22s

Mets owner Steve Cohen, Mets president Sandy Alderson and Mets general manager Billy Eppler will introduce Max Scherzer via Zoom today at 1:00 p.m. ET.  Also, joining the Zoom will be Scherzer’

SNY.tv
Mets ace Max Scherzer introductory news conference on SNY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3m

The Mets are introducing Max Scherzer on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

The Mets Police
Mets sign Scherzer, Canha, Marie as purge of 2021 LOSERS continues

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

The Mets are confirming last night’s Mets Police report that the Mets had signed Max Scherzer, something the Mets hadn’t previously shared but my sources had revealed to me. FLUSHING, N…

New York Mets Videos

Howie Rose on Mets Signing Max Scherzer

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 16m

Howie Rose joins Mad Dog Chris Russo on High Heat to discuss the Mets signing of three time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video fo...

Amazin' Avenue
Grading the Mets’ Mark Canha signing

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 25m

The outfielder that was promised comes to Citi Field.

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets sign three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer

by: N/A MLB: Mets 48m

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer to a three-year contract. “Max is a fierce competitor, and we are thrilled to welcome him to New York,” said Mets

Mets 360

Wednesday catch-all thread (12/1/21)

by: Other Mets 360 48m

For me, the big one is picking Williams over Robert Gsellman. Its 100% the right move in my mind. Also glad to know that Yamamoto will be back for depth purposes.

