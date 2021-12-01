- IN
Howie Rose on Mets Signing Max Scherzer
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 11m
Howie Rose joins Mad Dog Chris Russo on High Heat to discuss the Mets signing of three time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video fo...
NYC mayor write-ins include Aaron Judge, Bing Bong, Mike Francesa - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 1m
Aaron Judge received five votes for mayor on Staten Island and nine total.
Grading the Mets’ Mark Canha signing
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m
The outfielder that was promised comes to Citi Field.
Steve Cohen’s Wallet Affecting Way Rivals Operate
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 37m
The impact of Steve Cohen's wallet is being felt around the league.The richest owner in baseball shelled out $78 million to the premier center fielder in this year's free agency class and othe
Press release: Mets sign three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 43m
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer to a three-year contract. “Max is a fierce competitor, and we are thrilled to welcome him to New York,” said Mets
Wednesday catch-all thread (12/1/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 44m
For me, the big one is picking Williams over Robert Gsellman. Its 100% the right move in my mind. Also glad to know that Yamamoto will be back for depth purposes.
METS SIGN THREE-TIME CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER MAX SCHERZER
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 55m
FLUSHING, N.Y., November 30, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and…
2021 Draft In Review: RHP Dominic Hamel
by: Stephen Devine — Mets Minors 57m
Dominic Hamel, RHPB/T: R/R HT: 6'2 WT: 206LBAge: March 2, 1999 (22)Acquired: Mets 2021 Third Round Draft Pick (Dallas Baptist University - Dallas, TX)2021 Stats (FCL) 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 2 G
Back-of-envelope best Mets rotations of the last 25 years: 2015 - Jake, Harvey, Thor, Matz, Colon 2000 - Hampton, Leiter, Reed, Jones 2005 - Pedro, Glavine, Benson, Seo 2018 - Jake, Wheeler, Thor, Matz 2008 - Santana, Pelfrey, Perez, Maine 1998 - Leiter, Reed, JonesBlogger / Podcaster
MLB had a ball problem this past year @Bbl_Astrophyscs 1stMLB has admitted that it secretly used two different baseballs during the 2021 season. https://t.co/UZzYwvShQFBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @RTPiersall: The Mets have made a pair of minor signings: The team inked southpaw Rob Zastryzny and catcher Nick Dini to minor league contracts. Zastryzny last pitched for the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and has a career 4.41 ERA in 18 games. Dini appeared in 20 games for the Royals in 2019.Blogger / Podcaster
Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread https://t.co/UN5aB59hukBlog / Website
Double-digit strikeout games during a career: 215 Nolan Ryan 212 Randy Johnson 110 Roger Clemens 108 Pedro Martinez 104 Max ScherzerBlog / Website
New Post: Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread https://t.co/aakCzQ4ow4 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
