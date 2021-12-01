- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets ace Max Scherzer introductory news conference on SNY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3m
The Mets are introducing Max Scherzer on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 25s
Mets owner Steve Cohen, Mets president Sandy Alderson and Mets general manager Billy Eppler will introduce Max Scherzer via Zoom today at 1:00 p.m. ET. Also, joining the Zoom will be Scherzer’
NYC mayor write-ins include Aaron Judge, Bing Bong, Mike Francesa - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 2m
Aaron Judge received five votes for mayor on Staten Island and nine total.
Mets sign Scherzer, Canha, Marie as purge of 2021 LOSERS continues
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
The Mets are confirming last night’s Mets Police report that the Mets had signed Max Scherzer, something the Mets hadn’t previously shared but my sources had revealed to me. FLUSHING, N…
Howie Rose on Mets Signing Max Scherzer
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 16m
Howie Rose joins Mad Dog Chris Russo on High Heat to discuss the Mets signing of three time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video fo...
Grading the Mets’ Mark Canha signing
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m
The outfielder that was promised comes to Citi Field.
Press release: Mets sign three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 48m
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer to a three-year contract. “Max is a fierce competitor, and we are thrilled to welcome him to New York,” said Mets
Wednesday catch-all thread (12/1/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 48m
For me, the big one is picking Williams over Robert Gsellman. Its 100% the right move in my mind. Also glad to know that Yamamoto will be back for depth purposes.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Back-of-envelope best Mets rotations of the last 25 years: 2015 - Jake, Harvey, Thor, Matz, Colon 2000 - Hampton, Leiter, Reed, Jones 2005 - Pedro, Glavine, Benson, Seo 2018 - Jake, Wheeler, Thor, Matz 2008 - Santana, Pelfrey, Perez, Maine 1998 - Leiter, Reed, JonesBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLB had a ball problem this past year @Bbl_Astrophyscs 1stMLB has admitted that it secretly used two different baseballs during the 2021 season. https://t.co/UZzYwvShQFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RTPiersall: The Mets have made a pair of minor signings: The team inked southpaw Rob Zastryzny and catcher Nick Dini to minor league contracts. Zastryzny last pitched for the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and has a career 4.41 ERA in 18 games. Dini appeared in 20 games for the Royals in 2019.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread https://t.co/UN5aB59hukBlog / Website
-
Double-digit strikeout games during a career: 215 Nolan Ryan 212 Randy Johnson 110 Roger Clemens 108 Pedro Martinez 104 Max ScherzerBlog / Website
-
New Post: Mad Max: Welcome to New York Thread https://t.co/aakCzQ4ow4 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets