- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets make Max Scherzer deal official, presser on Wednesday
by: New York Mets — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
The Mets officially announced the signing of Max Scherzer on Wednesday morning, and have set an introductory press conference for Wednesday afternoon.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Max Scherzer: What he thinks of joining Jacob deGrom, NY Mets
by: Pete Caldera — North Jersey 5m
Max Scherzer signed his three-year, $130 million contract on Wednesday with the New York Mets.
Max Scherzer reveals what sold him on signing with Mets
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 13m
The Mets officially welcomed their new $130 million ace in a news conference Wednesday that ushered in a new Mets era.
Max Scherzer: Mets' Steven Cohen Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Win a World Series
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 17m
Max Scherzer believes the New York Mets will soon compete for a World Series. The pitcher, who signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the team in free...
To the Max: Scherzer, Mets finalize $130M, 3-year deal
by: AP — USA Today 41m
The New York Mets and Max Scherzer have finalized a $130 million, three-year deal, a contract that shattered...
MLB free agency winners and losers: Which teams were productive with lockout looming? - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
Some teams did great, others left us shaking our head
The Mets Have CRUSHED Free Agency So Far
by: Shea Station — YouTube: Shea Station 2h
New episodes of Shea Station drop weekly during the offseason, brought to you by Jomboy Media.Find us on:Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspotApple Podcasts...
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN THREE-TIME CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER MAX SCHERZER
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Scherzer & deGrom this past weekend. 😂🤣 #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitterMax Scherzer emphasized many times how excited he is to play with Jacob deGrom. The two even had a phone call when Scherzer was deciding where to sign. These two are going to be best friends.Blogger / Podcaster
-
That doesn’t suck for the #Mets…Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayer22: Billy Eppler says the Mets have a wide list of candidates for manager right now. Says he will likely go over the list with Steve Cohen tonight or tomorrow. Then will formally interview candidates soon.Blog / Website
-
Correct.@michaelgbaron Hey Mike - to clarify. Managerial hire can be done during the lockout?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Something tells me Max Scherzer and Jeff McNeil are going to get along well.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
No cap. It’s real. 🧢Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets