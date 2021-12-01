- IN
The Mets Have CRUSHED Free Agency So Far
Max Scherzer: What he thinks of joining Jacob deGrom, NY Mets
by: Pete Caldera — North Jersey 5m
Max Scherzer signed his three-year, $130 million contract on Wednesday with the New York Mets.
Max Scherzer reveals what sold him on signing with Mets
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 13m
The Mets officially welcomed their new $130 million ace in a news conference Wednesday that ushered in a new Mets era.
Max Scherzer: Mets' Steven Cohen Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Win a World Series
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 17m
Max Scherzer believes the New York Mets will soon compete for a World Series. The pitcher, who signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the team in free...
To the Max: Scherzer, Mets finalize $130M, 3-year deal
by: AP — USA Today 41m
The New York Mets and Max Scherzer have finalized a $130 million, three-year deal, a contract that shattered...
MLB free agency winners and losers: Which teams were productive with lockout looming? - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
Some teams did great, others left us shaking our head
Mets make Max Scherzer deal official, presser on Wednesday
by: New York Mets — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
The Mets officially announced the signing of Max Scherzer on Wednesday morning, and have set an introductory press conference for Wednesday afternoon.
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN THREE-TIME CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER MAX SCHERZER
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight...
Tweets
-
Scherzer & deGrom this past weekend. 😂🤣 #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitterMax Scherzer emphasized many times how excited he is to play with Jacob deGrom. The two even had a phone call when Scherzer was deciding where to sign. These two are going to be best friends.Blogger / Podcaster
-
That doesn’t suck for the #Mets…Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayer22: Billy Eppler says the Mets have a wide list of candidates for manager right now. Says he will likely go over the list with Steve Cohen tonight or tomorrow. Then will formally interview candidates soon.Blog / Website
-
Correct.@michaelgbaron Hey Mike - to clarify. Managerial hire can be done during the lockout?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Something tells me Max Scherzer and Jeff McNeil are going to get along well.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
No cap. It’s real. 🧢Official Team Account
