New York Post
Mets owner Steve Cohen invests in startup 24-7 stock-trading platform

by: Abraham Ziff New York Post 55m

Steve Cohen is investing in a startup that wants to make 24-7 stock trading a reality -- cashing in on the armchair-trading craze that heated up during COVID lockdowns.

North Jersey
Max Scherzer: What he thinks of joining Jacob deGrom, NY Mets

by: Pete Caldera North Jersey 5m

Max Scherzer signed his three-year, $130 million contract on Wednesday with the New York Mets.

New York Post
Max Scherzer reveals what sold him on signing with Mets

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 13m

The Mets officially welcomed their new $130 million ace in a news conference Wednesday that ushered in a new Mets era.

Bleacher Report
Max Scherzer: Mets' Steven Cohen Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Win a World Series

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 17m

Max Scherzer believes the New York Mets will soon compete for a World Series. The pitcher, who signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the team in free...

USA Today
To the Max: Scherzer, Mets finalize $130M, 3-year deal

by: AP USA Today 41m

The New York Mets and Max Scherzer have finalized a $130 million, three-year deal, a contract that shattered...

CBS Sports
MLB free agency winners and losers: Which teams were productive with lockout looming? - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 1h

Some teams did great, others left us shaking our head

Shea Station

The Mets Have CRUSHED Free Agency So Far

by: Shea Station YouTube: Shea Station 2h

New episodes of Shea Station drop weekly during the offseason, brought to you by Jomboy Media.Find us on:Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspotApple Podcasts...

WFAN
Mets make Max Scherzer deal official, presser on Wednesday

by: New York Mets Radio.com: WFAN 2h

The Mets officially announced the signing of Max Scherzer on Wednesday morning, and have set an introductory press conference for Wednesday afternoon.

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE - METS SIGN THREE-TIME CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER MAX SCHERZER

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight...

