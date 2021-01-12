- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Max Scherzer Is A Stud
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 44m
Take a look at the domination Max Scherzer will bring to the Mets rotation. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Max Scherzer on pitching alongside Jacob deGrom
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 3m
Max Scherzer excited about the “dream” of pitching alongside Jacob deGrom in the Mets rotation next season: “We can do some great things together.”
Mets introduce Max Scherzer | 12/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5m
Mets owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler introduce three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the media after signing a three-year deal
Max Scherzer explains what MLBPA is fighting for as lockout looms | Mets News Conference
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 9m
In his New York Mets introductory news conference, Max Scherzer touched on what conversations have been happening between MLB and the MLBPA as CBA negotiations occur.
Video: Mets Introduce Max Scherzer
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 9m
MLB, players break off CBA negotiations ahead of deadline as baseball braces for lockout
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 10m
MLB and the players have no further negotiations scheduled Wednesday. The current CBA expires at 11:59 p.m. ET.
To the Max: Scherzer, Mets finalize $130M, 3-year deal - syracuse.com
by: The Associated Press | — Syracuse 18m
Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner.
Max Scherzer Says Lockout is ‘Very Likely’
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 28m
The Mets introductory Zoom for Max Scherzer took place on Wednesday, and while it's a huge moment for the franchise, reporters and fans are also aware of the impending lockout that will begin soon
How Mets' Max Scherzer deal is like Pedro Martinez & Carlos Beltran signings | BNNY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 31m
On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets GM Omar Minaya says the team's dramatic free-agent signings were similar to the off-season in 2004 when he signed Pedro ...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @AP_Sports: Mets owner Steve Cohen promised a max effort bringing a World Series back to New York. Enter Max Scherzer, who is the newest ace in Queens with a $130 million, three-year deal. by @jake_seiner https://t.co/K7xImREbMpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @joonlee: Scherzer says the MLBPA has a “war chest” of money to help players who aren’t multi-millionaires and can’t afford a long work stoppage, but hopes the CBA negotiations don’t get to that pointBlogger / Podcaster
-
Los Angeles Dodgers departures: • Max Scherzer (Mets) • Corey Seager (Rangers) • Corey Knebel (Phillies) Notable remaining free agents: • Clayton Kershaw • Kenley Jansen • Chris Taylor • Joe Kelly (also: Pujols, Hamels, Duffy)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets' Scherzer ready for pressure, leadership role https://t.co/3qghH9kGxW #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
RT @mikemayer22: Max Scherzer said Cohen told him 'he’ll do whatever it takes to win', and “You don’t hear that from too often from owners these days. When you finally hear an owner say he wants to do what it takes to win, that obviously piqued my interest."Blog / Website
-
Max Scherzer said something very interesting. Regarding his dead arm in the playoffs, he believes it was due to the Dodgers' cautious approach of innings limits and pitch count. Lack of workload didn't strengthen his arm enough as opposed to with the Nats in 2019Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets