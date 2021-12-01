- IN
To the Max: Scherzer, Mets finalize $130M, 3-year deal - syracuse.com
by: The Associated Press | — Syracuse 11m
Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner.
Max Scherzer explains what MLBPA is fighting for as lockout looms | Mets News Conference
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1m
In his New York Mets introductory news conference, Max Scherzer touched on what conversations have been happening between MLB and the MLBPA as CBA negotiations occur.
Video: Mets Introduce Max Scherzer
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 2m
MLB, players break off CBA negotiations ahead of deadline as baseball braces for lockout
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3m
MLB and the players have no further negotiations scheduled Wednesday. The current CBA expires at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Mets' Scherzer ready for pressure, leadership role
by: Joon Lee, ESPN — ESPN 15m
New Mets pitcher Max Scherzer said the pressure of playing in New York "is a privilege, not a problem" and he looks forward to helping shape the culture of the team's clubhouse, which faced controversy last season.
Max Scherzer Says Lockout is ‘Very Likely’
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 21m
The Mets introductory Zoom for Max Scherzer took place on Wednesday, and while it's a huge moment for the franchise, reporters and fans are also aware of the impending lockout that will begin soon
How Mets' Max Scherzer deal is like Pedro Martinez & Carlos Beltran signings | BNNY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 24m
On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets GM Omar Minaya says the team's dramatic free-agent signings were similar to the off-season in 2004 when he signed Pedro ...
Breaking down Max Scherzer's 3-year, $130M deal with Mets - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 26m
It’s finally as official as official can be.
RT @AP_Sports: Mets owner Steve Cohen promised a max effort bringing a World Series back to New York. Enter Max Scherzer, who is the newest ace in Queens with a $130 million, three-year deal. by @jake_seiner https://t.co/K7xImREbMpBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @joonlee: Scherzer says the MLBPA has a “war chest” of money to help players who aren’t multi-millionaires and can’t afford a long work stoppage, but hopes the CBA negotiations don’t get to that pointBlogger / Podcaster
Los Angeles Dodgers departures: • Max Scherzer (Mets) • Corey Seager (Rangers) • Corey Knebel (Phillies) Notable remaining free agents: • Clayton Kershaw • Kenley Jansen • Chris Taylor • Joe Kelly (also: Pujols, Hamels, Duffy)Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets' Scherzer ready for pressure, leadership role https://t.co/3qghH9kGxW #MetsTV / Radio Network
RT @mikemayer22: Max Scherzer said Cohen told him 'he’ll do whatever it takes to win', and “You don’t hear that from too often from owners these days. When you finally hear an owner say he wants to do what it takes to win, that obviously piqued my interest."Blog / Website
Max Scherzer said something very interesting. Regarding his dead arm in the playoffs, he believes it was due to the Dodgers' cautious approach of innings limits and pitch count. Lack of workload didn't strengthen his arm enough as opposed to with the Nats in 2019Beat Writer / Columnist
