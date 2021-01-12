New York Mets

WFAN
Max Scherzer on pitching alongside Jacob deGrom

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 6m

Max Scherzer excited about the “dream” of pitching alongside Jacob deGrom in the Mets rotation next season: “We can do some great things together.”

Film Room
Mets introduce Max Scherzer | 12/01/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 7m

Mets owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler introduce three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the media after signing a three-year deal

SNY.tv

Max Scherzer explains what MLBPA is fighting for as lockout looms | Mets News Conference

by: @snytv SNY.tv 11m

In his New York Mets introductory news conference, Max Scherzer touched on what conversations have been happening between MLB and the MLBPA as CBA negotiations occur.

Blogging Mets

Video: Mets Introduce Max Scherzer

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 11m

Big League Stew
MLB, players break off CBA negotiations ahead of deadline as baseball braces for lockout

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 13m

MLB and the players have no further negotiations scheduled Wednesday. The current CBA expires at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Syracuse
To the Max: Scherzer, Mets finalize $130M, 3-year deal - syracuse.com

by: The Associated Press | Syracuse 21m

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Mets Merized
Max Scherzer Says Lockout is ‘Very Likely’

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 30m

The Mets introductory Zoom for Max Scherzer took place on Wednesday, and while it's a huge moment for the franchise, reporters and fans are also aware of the impending lockout that will begin soon

SNY Mets

How Mets' Max Scherzer deal is like Pedro Martinez & Carlos Beltran signings | BNNY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 33m

On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets GM Omar Minaya says the team's dramatic free-agent signings were similar to the off-season in 2004 when he signed Pedro ...

    Dennis Waszak Jr. @DWAZ73 4m
    RT @AP_Sports: Mets owner Steve Cohen promised a max effort bringing a World Series back to New York. Enter Max Scherzer, who is the newest ace in Queens with a $130 million, three-year deal. by @jake_seiner https://t.co/K7xImREbMp
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 7m
    RT @joonlee: Scherzer says the MLBPA has a “war chest” of money to help players who aren’t multi-millionaires and can’t afford a long work stoppage, but hopes the CBA negotiations don’t get to that point
    Danny Vietti @DannyVietti 9m
    Los Angeles Dodgers departures: • Max Scherzer (Mets) • Corey Seager (Rangers) • Corey Knebel (Phillies) Notable remaining free agents: • Clayton Kershaw • Kenley Jansen • Chris Taylor • Joe Kelly (also: Pujols, Hamels, Duffy)
    ESPN New York @ESPNNewYork 12m
    Mets' Scherzer ready for pressure, leadership role https://t.co/3qghH9kGxW #Mets
    Metsmerized @Metsmerized 14m
    RT @mikemayer22: Max Scherzer said Cohen told him 'he’ll do whatever it takes to win', and “You don’t hear that from too often from owners these days. When you finally hear an owner say he wants to do what it takes to win, that obviously piqued my interest."
    Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport 15m
    Max Scherzer said something very interesting. Regarding his dead arm in the playoffs, he believes it was due to the Dodgers' cautious approach of innings limits and pitch count. Lack of workload didn't strengthen his arm enough as opposed to with the Nats in 2019
