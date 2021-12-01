- IN
Backstory to Mets landing Max Scherzer for record contract - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 49m
Max Scherzer talked about signing with the Mets in a Zoom news conference on Wednesday.
Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha Press Conference Thread, 6 PM
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1m
Following the press conference of Max Scherzer earlier this afternoon, the Mets will introduce their trio of signings from Friday in another presser this evening.Infielder Eduardo Escobar (two
Tigers Sign Javier Baez
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2m
The Tigers are closing in on a contract with free-agent infielder Javier Baez. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Ichiro Suzuki mashes home runs at Japanese high school after baseball team writes him a letter
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 4m
Ichiro Suzuki spent time giving tips to high school baseball players.
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
WATCH: Mets introduce Max Scherzer at presser
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 12m
The New York Mets announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer to a three-year contract. “Max is a fierce competitor, and we are thrilled to welcome him to New York,” said Mets General Manager Billy Eppler. “The...
Press release: Mets sign All-Star Eduardo Escobar
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 29m
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024. Escobar, 32, appeared in 146 games between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He slashed .253/.
Are The Mets Now Better Than The Yankees?
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 45m
The New York Mets have managed to greatly improve their roster, to the point that we are now debating if they are better than the Yankees.
Steve Cohen added extra to Scherzer's contract for 'brand building' purposes | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 46m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen comments on signing Max Scherzer to a record breaking contract, saying his team came to a conclusion and Cohen added a little...
RT @Buster_ESPN: Some big-money teams haven't been aggressive yet -- LAD, BOS, SF, NYY, etc. -- for various reasons. 1. Some execs think current prices are insane. 2. They want to know CBA/CBT rules before committing $. 3. They can clean up in a buyers' market post-CBA. (Like shopping after Xmas)Beat Writer / Columnist
Really excited about this interview airing tonight with #Mets prospect Carlos Cortes. Lots of topics, Mets, player development, rule 5 draft, labels against him by bloggers, fans and media, more.Forget Freddie Freeman talk or Carlos Correa. Upcoming on https://t.co/djGOh8p4YY at 8pm EST we have our own slugger in Mets prospect @loscortes_14 as our own @ernestdove gets the scoop on the #Mets rising prospect. Here's a sneak preview. #MetsTwitter https://t.co/32xLaeyaHYBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @SlangsOnSports: That's 1 & 2 in the Majors n both ERA & ERA+ in that span, min 450 IP https://t.co/22T1urXGYpBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Lorenzen55: 🙏🏼 https://t.co/AXA3IrTMB6Beat Writer / Columnist
“I really relish being in these types of opportunities. For me, the pressure of this is a privilege, it’s not a problem. So I really enjoy being where you’re expected to win." More from Max Scherzer, Steve Cohen & Billy Eppler on today's big introduction: https://t.co/IhPjAnuVN8Beat Writer / Columnist
It sure feels like a dream. #LGMScherzer & deGrom - It’s not a dream. https://t.co/ngGdAOs3xPBlogger / Podcaster
