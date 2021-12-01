New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Tigers Sign Javier Baez

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 13s

The Tigers are closing in on a contract with free-agent infielder Javier Baez. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Big League Stew
Ichiro Suzuki mashes home runs at Japanese high school after baseball team writes him a letter

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3m

Ichiro Suzuki spent time giving tips to high school baseball players.

Metstradamus
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

The Daily Stache

WATCH: Mets introduce Max Scherzer at presser

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 10m

The New York Mets announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer to a three-year contract.   “Max is a fierce competitor, and we are thrilled to welcome him to New York,” said Mets General Manager Billy Eppler. “The...

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets sign All-Star Eduardo Escobar

by: N/A MLB: Mets 27m

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024. Escobar, 32, appeared in 146 games between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He slashed .253/.

The Cold Wire
Are The Mets Now Better Than The Yankees?

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 44m

The New York Mets have managed to greatly improve their roster, to the point that we are now debating if they are better than the Yankees.

SNY Mets

Steve Cohen added extra to Scherzer's contract for 'brand building' purposes | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 45m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen comments on signing Max Scherzer to a record breaking contract, saying his team came to a conclusion and Cohen added a little...

Official New York Mets Blog
METS SIGN ALL-STAR EDUARDO ESCOBAR

by: New York Mets MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 1h

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed infielder Eduardo Escobar to a two-year…

