New York Mets

Newsday
It's Amazin' to see winning attitude back in Flushing | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 6m

Phase One of the Mets’ cultural makeover occurred a year ago with Steve Cohen’s purchase of the franchise. This week’s signing of Max Scherzer officially commenced Phase Two. Sure, there was a bunch o

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Sports Illustrated
MLBPA Player Representative Max Scherzer: Lockout Is a 'Very Likely Scenario'

by: Dan Lyons Sports Illustrated 2m

He addressed baseball's labor strife during his first press conference with the Mets.

Mets Merized
Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha Press Conference Thread, 6 PM

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 14m

Following the press conference of Max Scherzer earlier this afternoon, the Mets will introduce their trio of signings from Friday in another presser this evening.Infielder Eduardo Escobar (two

MLB Trade Rumors
Tigers Sign Javier Baez

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 15m

The Tigers are closing in on a contract with free-agent infielder Javier Baez. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Big League Stew
Ichiro Suzuki mashes home runs at Japanese high school after baseball team writes him a letter

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 17m

Ichiro Suzuki spent time giving tips to high school baseball players.

Metstradamus
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 18m

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

The Daily Stache

WATCH: Mets introduce Max Scherzer at presser

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 25m

The New York Mets announced that the club has signed three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer to a three-year contract.   “Max is a fierce competitor, and we are thrilled to welcome him to New York,” said Mets General Manager Billy Eppler. “The...

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets sign All-Star Eduardo Escobar

by: N/A MLB: Mets 42m

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024. Escobar, 32, appeared in 146 games between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He slashed .253/.

