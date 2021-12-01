- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets GM Billy Eppler talks Max Scherzer, manager search
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Mets general manager Billy Eppler joined Carton and Roberts on Wednesday to talk about the decision to sign Max Scherzer to a record-breaking deal, and update the team’s managerial search.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
IT on Max Scherzer to Mets | 12/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1m
Stephen Nelson and Kevin Millar discuss Max Scherzer's move and potential impact with the Mets on this edition of Intentional Talk
Max Scherzer Is Introduced by Mets After Record-Setting Deal
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 2m
As Max Scherzer was introduced by the Mets as baseball’s highest-paid player, he praised a team owner who was willing to spend to make his team better.
Steve Cohen’s Mets could be headed for record $300M payroll after spending spree
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 7m
Steve Cohen might set a record before he wins a title, not that Mets fans will mind as long as the former leads to the latter.
Why Max Scherzer Is Worth Every Penny To The Mets
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 27m
The New York Mets are paying Max Scherzer a whopping $130 million over three years, but he is worth every penny for several reasons.
Marte, Escobar & Canha Introduced As Mets
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 40m
Mets welcome Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar to the roster. Hear from them for the first time
Reports: Cubs in 'serious talks' with Marcus Stroman
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 41m
According to multiple reports, including Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs are in serious talks with free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
Latest Mets Free Agency News & Rumors! (CBA Deadline/Scherzer Introduced/Bryant)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 1h
#NewYorkMets #KrisBryant #MaxScherzer
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
We see no lie.Official Team Account
-
Billy Eppler said he values players who make contact, something which has been de-emphasized in the game. I think he’s right. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Eppler says the process that drives this trio's numbers of hitting with RISP, OBP, OPS etc. is what he looked at when signing them. Sometimes the results fluctuate but contact drives these numbers. He values high-contactBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Absolute gamer, the most consistent pitcher on last years staff and gonna electrify the Wrigley crowd. Best of luck @STR0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Marte is excited to playing in front of Mets fans and can't wait to interact with themBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If that’s not official I don’t know what it.CHICAGO! @CubsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets