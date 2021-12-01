New York Mets

Mets GM Billy Eppler talks Max Scherzer, manager search

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Mets general manager Billy Eppler joined Carton and Roberts on Wednesday to talk about the decision to sign Max Scherzer to a record-breaking deal, and update the team’s managerial search.

IT on Max Scherzer to Mets | 12/01/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1m

Stephen Nelson and Kevin Millar discuss Max Scherzer's move and potential impact with the Mets on this edition of Intentional Talk

The New York Times
69296075_thumbnail

Max Scherzer Is Introduced by Mets After Record-Setting Deal

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 2m

As Max Scherzer was introduced by the Mets as baseball’s highest-paid player, he praised a team owner who was willing to spend to make his team better.

New York Post
69295942_thumbnail

Steve Cohen’s Mets could be headed for record $300M payroll after spending spree

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 7m

Steve Cohen might set a record before he wins a title, not that Mets fans will mind as long as the former leads to the latter.

The Cold Wire
69295312_thumbnail

Why Max Scherzer Is Worth Every Penny To The Mets

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 27m

The New York Mets are paying Max Scherzer a whopping $130 million over three years, but he is worth every penny for several reasons.

Marte, Escobar & Canha Introduced As Mets

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 40m

Mets welcome Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar to the roster. Hear from them for the first time

WFAN
69294783_thumbnail

Reports: Cubs in 'serious talks' with Marcus Stroman

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 41m

According to multiple reports, including Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs are in serious talks with free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 1h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t

Latest Mets Free Agency News & Rumors! (CBA Deadline/Scherzer Introduced/Bryant)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 1h

