Billy Eppler: Expect Smith, McNeil, Davis to be Mets in 2022
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Mets general manager Billy Eppler told Carton and Roberts that Dominic Smith, J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil will be on the roster come Opening Day.
Mets officially announce the Max Scherzer signing
by: Braulio Perez — 12up 5m
Celebrate, New York Mets fans. That's because Steve Cohen has gone out and pulled off a major move to help out the rotation. On Wednesday morning, the team offi
Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha on joining Mets
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 6m
New Mets free agent signings Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha say they are willing to play whatever position is necessary next season.
IT on Max Scherzer to Mets | 12/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7m
Stephen Nelson and Kevin Millar discuss Max Scherzer's move and potential impact with the Mets on this edition of Intentional Talk
Max Scherzer Is Introduced by Mets After Record-Setting Deal
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 8m
As Max Scherzer was introduced by the Mets as baseball’s highest-paid player, he praised a team owner who was willing to spend to make his team better.
Steve Cohen’s Mets could be headed for record $300M payroll after spending spree
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 13m
Steve Cohen might set a record before he wins a title, not that Mets fans will mind as long as the former leads to the latter.
Why Max Scherzer Is Worth Every Penny To The Mets
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 33m
The New York Mets are paying Max Scherzer a whopping $130 million over three years, but he is worth every penny for several reasons.
Marte, Escobar & Canha Introduced As Mets
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 46m
Mets welcome Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar to the roster. Hear from them for the first time
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
