Latest Mets Free Agency News & Rumors! (CBA Deadline/Scherzer Introduced/Bryant)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 1h

Mets officially announce the Max Scherzer signing

by: Braulio Perez 12up 5m

Celebrate, New York Mets fans. That's because Steve Cohen has gone out and pulled off a major move to help out the rotation. On Wednesday morning, the team offi

Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha on joining Mets

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 6m

New Mets free agent signings Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha say they are willing to play whatever position is necessary next season.

IT on Max Scherzer to Mets | 12/01/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 7m

Stephen Nelson and Kevin Millar discuss Max Scherzer's move and potential impact with the Mets on this edition of Intentional Talk

Max Scherzer Is Introduced by Mets After Record-Setting Deal

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 8m

As Max Scherzer was introduced by the Mets as baseball’s highest-paid player, he praised a team owner who was willing to spend to make his team better.

Steve Cohen’s Mets could be headed for record $300M payroll after spending spree

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 13m

Steve Cohen might set a record before he wins a title, not that Mets fans will mind as long as the former leads to the latter.

Why Max Scherzer Is Worth Every Penny To The Mets

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 33m

The New York Mets are paying Max Scherzer a whopping $130 million over three years, but he is worth every penny for several reasons.

Marte, Escobar & Canha Introduced As Mets

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 46m

Mets welcome Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar to the roster. Hear from them for the first time

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 1h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t

