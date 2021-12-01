New York Mets

The New York Times
Max Scherzer Is Introduced by Mets After Record-Setting Deal

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 33s

As Max Scherzer was introduced by the Mets as baseball’s highest-paid player, he praised a team owner who was willing to spend to make his team better.

New York Post
Steve Cohen’s Mets could be headed for record $300M payroll after spending spree

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 6m

Steve Cohen might set a record before he wins a title, not that Mets fans will mind as long as the former leads to the latter.

The Cold Wire
Why Max Scherzer Is Worth Every Penny To The Mets

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 25m

The New York Mets are paying Max Scherzer a whopping $130 million over three years, but he is worth every penny for several reasons.

New York Mets Videos

Marte, Escobar & Canha Introduced As Mets

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 39m

Mets welcome Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar to the roster. Hear from them for the first time

WFAN
Reports: Cubs in 'serious talks' with Marcus Stroman

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 40m

According to multiple reports, including Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs are in serious talks with free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 59m

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t

Film Room
Agbayani's NLDS walk-off homer | 10/07/2000 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Benny Agbayani hits a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 13th to give the Mets a 3-2 win over the Giants and a 2-1 series lead

WardyNYM

Latest Mets Free Agency News & Rumors! (CBA Deadline/Scherzer Introduced/Bryant)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 1h

#NewYorkMets #KrisBryant #MaxScherzer

