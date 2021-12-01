- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman Signs With Cubs
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
Marcus Stroman announced he's signed with the Chicago Cubs.https://twitter.com/STR0/status/1466193605878501376?s=20Stroman's term in New York ends after two and a half years. He was origin
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Marte, Escobar, Canha introduced | 12/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha discuss joining the Mets after being introduced by the club
Mets GM Billy Eppler shows his belief in positional flexibility with first signings | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2m
It was only the first night of December, but on Wednesday the Mets introduced a buzzword that is poised to be a theme of their next year and beyond: positional flexibility. "I’m a huge advocate of it.
Cubs reportedly sign Marcus Stroman to three-year, $71 million deal
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 10m
The Cubs made a big splash in free agency after selling at the 2021 trade deadline.
ICYMI: Today's Mets Press Conferences
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 25m
In Case you had to work today and missed the Mets Introductory Press conferences, here are the full press conferences as posted on twitter...
Mark Canha explains in-person meeting led to signing with Mets: 'It’s nice to feel wanted'
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 29m
As it turns out, a meeting with Mets team president Sandy Alderson and GM Billy Eppler changed everything and made Mark Canha want to bring his talents to Queens.
Steven Cohen finally sounding like The Boss Mets fans wished for
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 30m
The most telling moment in Wednesday’s virtual introduction of Max the Met came at a time you wouldn’t expect. It confirmed for the public record that Steve Cohen, after a year of playing nice,...
Marcus Stroman Finds New Home With Cubs, Breaks News Himself
by: Madeline Coleman — Sports Illustrated 55m
The righthander was an All-Star in 2019, a Gold Glove winner in 2017 and has split seven seasons between the Blue Jays and the Mets.
Marcus Stroman to Cubs in MLB Free Agency, spurns NY Mets
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 1h
Although the Mets were able to grab Max Scherzer, they will not be bringing back Marcus Stroman. The pitcher announced he's signing with the Cubs.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
ICYMI.. Max Scherzer is officially a Met https://t.co/2ZJ03koibrBlog / Website
-
RT @tai_walker: Gonna miss you my Dawg @STR0 Super pumped for you though. You deserve it all 😤😤Blog / Website
-
#Mets GM Billy Eppler shows his belief in positional flexibility with first signings | @timbhealey https://t.co/JmJoozzVwTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JonHeyman: Mets, Angels and Padres are among many teams to have shown interest in star free agent Kris Bryant, whose marketing is now percolating, Mariners, Phillies, Rockies, Astros among others who have checked in.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bradlaplante: At the trade deadline, the Nationals had two options: trade Scherzer to the Mets and reap two months while gaining massive minor league prospects, or risk free agency and move him elsewhere. Now he’s on the Mets to destroy them. @RisingAppleBlog https://t.co/RZ04fzSleaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Holy ****Stroman heard how disrespectful Chicago pizza was to Italians and couldn't wait to get thereBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets