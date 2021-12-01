New York Mets

Daily News
69297461_thumbnail

Ex-Met Marcus Stroman says he's going to Cubs - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 1h

Marcus Stroman is taking his talents to the midwest.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
69297167_thumbnail

Marte, Escobar, Canha introduced | 12/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha discuss joining the Mets after being introduced by the club

Newsday
69299254_thumbnail

Mets GM Billy Eppler shows his belief in positional flexibility with first signings | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2m

It was only the first night of December, but on Wednesday the Mets introduced a buzzword that is poised to be a theme of their next year and beyond: positional flexibility. "I’m a huge advocate of it.

Big League Stew
69299038_thumbnail

Cubs reportedly sign Marcus Stroman to three-year, $71 million deal

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 10m

The Cubs made a big splash in free agency after selling at the 2021 trade deadline.

Mack's Mets
69298745_thumbnail

ICYMI: Today's Mets Press Conferences

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 25m

  In Case you had to work today and missed the Mets Introductory Press conferences, here are the full press conferences as posted on twitter...

SNY.tv
69298682_thumbnail

Mark Canha explains in-person meeting led to signing with Mets: 'It’s nice to feel wanted'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 29m

As it turns out, a meeting with Mets team president Sandy Alderson and GM Billy Eppler changed everything and made Mark Canha want to bring his talents to Queens.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
New York Post
69298649_thumbnail

Steven Cohen finally sounding like The Boss Mets fans wished for

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 31m

The most telling moment in Wednesday’s virtual introduction of Max the Met came at a time you wouldn’t expect. It confirmed for the public record that Steve Cohen, after a year of playing nice,...

Sports Illustrated
69298027_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman Finds New Home With Cubs, Breaks News Himself

by: Madeline Coleman Sports Illustrated 56m

The righthander was an All-Star in 2019, a Gold Glove winner in 2017 and has split seven seasons between the Blue Jays and the Mets.

North Jersey
69297814_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman to Cubs in MLB Free Agency, spurns NY Mets

by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk North Jersey 1h

Although the Mets were able to grab Max Scherzer, they will not be bringing back Marcus Stroman. The pitcher announced he's signing with the Cubs.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets