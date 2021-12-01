- IN
Starling Marte was pumped when he found out Mets got Max Scherzer | Mets News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Mets OF Starling Marte discusses why he chose to come to the New York Mets and how excited he was to see all of the other signings after him including the bi...
How the imminent lockout helped spur a deal between the Mets and Max Scherzer – The Athletic
by: Tim Britton — The Athletic 34m
Scherzer said Steve Cohen's willingness to blow past the CBT threshold to try to win was "music to my ears."
Marte, Escobar, Canha introduced | 12/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha discuss joining the Mets after being introduced by the club
Max Scherzer Officially a New York Met
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 12m
Max Scherzer is all in on New York and ready to win as a member of the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on...
Mets' Starling Marte excited to play alongside Robinson Cano, fellow new additions
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 39m
The Mets have already made a number of huge splashes this offseason, including inking outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year deal.
Mets have high hopes for Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 41m
The Sandy Alderson and Billy Eppler Mets strive to have a type: Good guys who can move around.
Report: Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor on $60 million deal after losing Corey Seager, Max Scherzer
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 41m
The Dodgers are keeping at least one important player in free agency.
Mets introduce Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 43m
“It’s an exciting day in the Mets universe,” GM Billy Eppler said on Wednesday.
Cubs give Stroman $71M, 3-year deal to improve rotation
by: AP — USA Today 1h
The Chicago Cubs have landed one of the top remaining free agent starting pitchers
