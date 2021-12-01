New York Mets

MLB/MLBPA Negotiations Break Off As Lockout Looms

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 1h

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players' Association have broken off negotiations with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire at midnight on December 1.A

The Athletic
How the imminent lockout helped spur a deal between the Mets and Max Scherzer – The Athletic

by: Tim Britton The Athletic 30m

Scherzer said Steve Cohen's willingness to blow past the CBT threshold to try to win was "music to my ears."

Film Room
Marte, Escobar, Canha introduced | 12/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha discuss joining the Mets after being introduced by the club

New York Mets Videos

Max Scherzer Officially a New York Met

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 8m

Max Scherzer is all in on New York and ready to win as a member of the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on...

SNY.tv
Mets' Starling Marte excited to play alongside Robinson Cano, fellow new additions

by: @snytv SNY.tv 35m

The Mets have already made a number of huge splashes this offseason, including inking outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year deal.

New York Post
Mets have high hopes for Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 36m

The Sandy Alderson and Billy Eppler Mets strive to have a type: Good guys who can move around.

Big League Stew
Report: Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor on $60 million deal after losing Corey Seager, Max Scherzer

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 36m

The Dodgers are keeping at least one important player in free agency.

Daily News
Mets introduce Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 39m

“It’s an exciting day in the Mets universe,” GM Billy Eppler said on Wednesday.

USA Today
Cubs give Stroman $71M, 3-year deal to improve rotation

by: AP USA Today 1h

The Chicago Cubs have landed one of the top remaining free agent starting pitchers

