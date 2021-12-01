New York Mets

SNY.tv
69301630_thumbnail

Mets jersey numbers revealed for Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

When the Mets added Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar, fans immediately began wondering what numbers they would choose.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The Athletic
69300611_thumbnail

How the imminent lockout helped spur a deal between the Mets and Max Scherzer – The Athletic

by: Tim Britton The Athletic 2h

Scherzer said Steve Cohen's willingness to blow past the CBT threshold to try to win was "music to my ears."

Film Room
69297167_thumbnail

Marte, Escobar, Canha introduced | 12/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha discuss joining the Mets after being introduced by the club

SNY.tv

Billy Eppler explains how vital Max Scherzer is to his plan for Mets | Mets Hot Stove

by: @snytv SNY.tv 37m

Mets GM Billy Eppler joined Mets Hot Stove to discuss the franchise signing star pitcher Max Scherzer.

Amazin' Avenue
69303240_thumbnail

Mets showing interest in Yusei Kikuchi

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 40m

The 30-year-old reportedly has multiple teams competing for his services

New York Post
69302711_thumbnail

Billy Eppler: Mets will have ‘pretty wide’ list of managerial candidates

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 59m

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he has a “pretty wide” list of candidates and should begin the formal interviews “very soon.”

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Film Room
69302352_thumbnail

Gooden sets rookie K record | 09/12/1984 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets pitcher Dwight 'Doc' Gooden collects his 246th strikeout of the season, passing Herb Score's rookie strikeout record

New York Mets Videos

Max Scherzer Officially a New York Met

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

Max Scherzer is all in on New York and ready to win as a member of the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on...

Big League Stew
69300407_thumbnail

Report: Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor on $60 million deal after losing Corey Seager, Max Scherzer

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h

The Dodgers are keeping at least one important player in free agency.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets