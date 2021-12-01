- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets showing interest in Yusei Kikuchi
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m
The 30-year-old reportedly has multiple teams competing for his services
More Recent New York Mets Articles
How the imminent lockout helped spur a deal between the Mets and Max Scherzer – The Athletic
by: Tim Britton — The Athletic 2h
Scherzer said Steve Cohen's willingness to blow past the CBT threshold to try to win was "music to my ears."
Marte, Escobar, Canha introduced | 12/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha discuss joining the Mets after being introduced by the club
Billy Eppler explains how vital Max Scherzer is to his plan for Mets | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 37m
Mets GM Billy Eppler joined Mets Hot Stove to discuss the franchise signing star pitcher Max Scherzer.
Billy Eppler: Mets will have ‘pretty wide’ list of managerial candidates
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 59m
Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he has a “pretty wide” list of candidates and should begin the formal interviews “very soon.”
Gooden sets rookie K record | 09/12/1984 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets pitcher Dwight 'Doc' Gooden collects his 246th strikeout of the season, passing Herb Score's rookie strikeout record
Max Scherzer Officially a New York Met
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
Max Scherzer is all in on New York and ready to win as a member of the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on...
Report: Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor on $60 million deal after losing Corey Seager, Max Scherzer
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h
The Dodgers are keeping at least one important player in free agency.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Binelas was a potential mid first round pick when the college spring season started but had a tough year at Louisville and fell to the 3rd round. He had a hot start to his pro career this summer. In Low-A he slashed .314/.379/.636 with 9 HR in 29 games.OF Hunter Renfroe has been acquired from Boston in exchange for OF Jackie Bradley Jr., INF David Hamilton and INF Alex Binelas. https://t.co/00WdrqYT5SMinors
-
We are ready to compete in 2022. #LGM Welcome to NY @Starlingmart, @outtadapakmark and @escobardelapica! #LGM No fees on tickets 👉 https://t.co/1foRFotSoPOfficial Team Account
-
On @CartonRoberts, @RobertWuhl joins @EvanRobertsWFAN & @craigcartonlive to talk about the 1-2 combo of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and their possibilities for the upcoming season https://t.co/sY59qYV2aYTV / Radio Network
-
One for the road, Dick Mountain. Cheers.Free-agent LHP Rich Hill has signed a one-year, $5M contract with the Red Sox, source tells @TheAthletic. Additional incentives: $250K each for 110, 120 innings; $500K each for 130, 140; $750K each for 150, 160. Hill threw 158 2/3 innings last season. First with deal: @alexspeierSuper Fan
-
We’ve got a special edition of Baseball Tonight on ESPN2 that will be running until 12:30 a.m.* ET starting as soon as the Wisconsin-Georgia Tech game is over. Lots of talk on the incredible week that was … and the dark weeks to come. * I am 41 and don’t know how to tell timeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are one of the teams interested in starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. https://t.co/YopdchOgRkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets