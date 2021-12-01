- IN
Billy Eppler explains how vital Max Scherzer is to his plan for Mets | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 37m
Mets GM Billy Eppler joined Mets Hot Stove to discuss the franchise signing star pitcher Max Scherzer.
How the imminent lockout helped spur a deal between the Mets and Max Scherzer – The Athletic
by: Tim Britton — The Athletic 2h
Scherzer said Steve Cohen's willingness to blow past the CBT threshold to try to win was "music to my ears."
Marte, Escobar, Canha introduced | 12/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha discuss joining the Mets after being introduced by the club
Mets showing interest in Yusei Kikuchi
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m
The 30-year-old reportedly has multiple teams competing for his services
Billy Eppler: Mets will have ‘pretty wide’ list of managerial candidates
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 59m
Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he has a “pretty wide” list of candidates and should begin the formal interviews “very soon.”
Gooden sets rookie K record | 09/12/1984 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets pitcher Dwight 'Doc' Gooden collects his 246th strikeout of the season, passing Herb Score's rookie strikeout record
Max Scherzer Officially a New York Met
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
Max Scherzer is all in on New York and ready to win as a member of the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on...
Report: Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor on $60 million deal after losing Corey Seager, Max Scherzer
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h
The Dodgers are keeping at least one important player in free agency.
-
Binelas was a potential mid first round pick when the college spring season started but had a tough year at Louisville and fell to the 3rd round. He had a hot start to his pro career this summer. In Low-A he slashed .314/.379/.636 with 9 HR in 29 games.OF Hunter Renfroe has been acquired from Boston in exchange for OF Jackie Bradley Jr., INF David Hamilton and INF Alex Binelas. https://t.co/00WdrqYT5SMinors
-
We are ready to compete in 2022. #LGM Welcome to NY @Starlingmart, @outtadapakmark and @escobardelapica! #LGM No fees on tickets 👉 https://t.co/1foRFotSoPOfficial Team Account
-
On @CartonRoberts, @RobertWuhl joins @EvanRobertsWFAN & @craigcartonlive to talk about the 1-2 combo of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and their possibilities for the upcoming season https://t.co/sY59qYV2aYTV / Radio Network
-
One for the road, Dick Mountain. Cheers.Free-agent LHP Rich Hill has signed a one-year, $5M contract with the Red Sox, source tells @TheAthletic. Additional incentives: $250K each for 110, 120 innings; $500K each for 130, 140; $750K each for 150, 160. Hill threw 158 2/3 innings last season. First with deal: @alexspeierSuper Fan
-
We’ve got a special edition of Baseball Tonight on ESPN2 that will be running until 12:30 a.m.* ET starting as soon as the Wisconsin-Georgia Tech game is over. Lots of talk on the incredible week that was … and the dark weeks to come. * I am 41 and don’t know how to tell timeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are one of the teams interested in starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. https://t.co/YopdchOgRkBlogger / Podcaster
