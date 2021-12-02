- IN
M.L.B.’s Collective Bargaining Agreement Expires With Lockout to Follow
by: James Wagner — NY Times 1h
Players and owners continued to negotiate until the final day, but with no deadline deal, baseball is about to have its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.
Latest on MLB lockout: Commissioner Rob Manfred expresses disappointment with Players Association
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 8m
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 2, Major League Baseball owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Here is the latest on where things stand ...
MLB free agency winners and losers: Which teams were productive ahead of baseball's lockout? - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 31m
Some teams did great, others left us shaking our head
2021 MLB lockout: Live updates as Major League Baseball’s CBA expires - The Athletic
by: The Athletic — The Athletic 1h
Major League Baseball is shut down, and a quarter century of labor peace is over.The sport’s owners locked out the players at midnight entering Thursday, initiating baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years, and the ninth in the sport’s history. Free agency and other player transactions are frozen,
Gooden sets rookie K record | 09/12/1984 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden collects his 246th strikeout of the season, passing Herb Score's rookie strikeout record
Cubs give Stroman $71M, 3-year deal to improve rotation
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
Marcus Stroman rushed to the airport and caught a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago as soon as he got the word from his agent.
10 players who you forgot played for the Mets
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 33m
NEW YORK -- Every Mets fan of a certain age recalls Willie Mays playing the final two years of his career for the Mets in the early 1970s. Most remember Eddie Murray checking into Shea Stadium for a two-year stint during the back half of his Hall of Fame career.
Now what? MLB lockout underway with CBA expired - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Baseball's work stoppage since 1994-95 began at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday when the CBA expired.
11:59pm: Mets agree to pay Max Scherzer $43.3 million this year 12:00am: take down this man’s photo right nowBeat Writer / Columnist
For anyone wondering how long this lockout has been in the offing … wrote this five years ago today.@JeffPassan Happy Anniversary. https://t.co/llOeiU8NkVBeat Writer / Columnist
According to the league, in order to comply with federal labor law during the lockout, MLB is making every effort to not use players’ names, images or likenesses for promotional, advertising or other commercial purposes. https://t.co/4BU2ALf4sYBeat Writer / Columnist
During the lockout I’d love if you haven’t yet to give @ThatsSoMetsPod a shot wherever you get podcasts. Also subscribe to the That’s So Mets YouTube channel. Our content creation won’t stop just because baseball does. Send me some YouTube/Podcasts so I can support others too!Minors
Really? This is ridiculous!MLB has removed any content from its website that promotes current players, including any articles and all of their headshot photos https://t.co/h1tUjeMtd6Blogger / Podcaster
On @GEICO SportsNite, @mmargaux8, @MarcMalusis & @sal_licata discuss their first impressions of Max Scherzer after today's press conference, and if the Mets made the right decision to not bring back Marcus Stroman https://t.co/zzgiusYRkYTV / Radio Network
