A note about our website content
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
You may notice that the content on this site looks a little different than usual. The reason for this is because the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and the league expired just before midnight on Dec. 1 and a new CBA is currently being negotiated between the owners and
Mets’ Starling Marte always wanted to play with Robinson Cano
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 38m
Sure, there were 78 million reasons for Starling Marte to choose the Mets, but the prospect of playing with Robinson Cano also attracted him to New York.
by: N/A — MLB: Angels 1h
The Official Site of Major League Baseball
Latest on MLB lockout: Commissioner Rob Manfred expresses disappointment with Players Association
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 2, Major League Baseball owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Here is the latest on where things stand ...
MLB free agency winners and losers: Which teams were productive ahead of baseball's lockout? - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 2h
Some teams did great, others left us shaking our head
2021 MLB lockout: Live updates as Major League Baseball’s CBA expires - The Athletic
by: The Athletic — The Athletic 3h
Major League Baseball is shut down, and a quarter century of labor peace is over.The sport’s owners locked out the players at midnight entering Thursday, initiating baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years, and the ninth in the sport’s history. Free agency and other player transactions are frozen,
Gooden sets rookie K record | 09/12/1984 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden collects his 246th strikeout of the season, passing Herb Score's rookie strikeout record
Cubs give Stroman $71M, 3-year deal to improve rotation
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
Marcus Stroman rushed to the airport and caught a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago as soon as he got the word from his agent.
M.L.B.’s Collective Bargaining Agreement Expires With Lockout to Follow
by: James Wagner — NY Times 3h
Players and owners continued to negotiate until the final day, but with no deadline deal, baseball is about to have its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.
Mets' Starling Marte always wanted to play with Robinson Cano https://t.co/UiPjK8h1i1Blogger / Podcaster
“Hello this is a ticket salesperson for the New Yoirk Mets. Would you like some tickets because nudge nudge you know what I mean?”Blogger / Podcaster
RT @marcowill: @JeffPassan Happy Anniversary.Blogger / Podcaster
“You know why” - new Mets slogan for 2022 ticketsLockout strangeness has already begun. The MLB dot com site has been completely wiped out of any references to current players. This includes photos. Teams are also not permitted to use current player names in advertisements for ticket sales, merchandise, etc.Blogger / Podcaster
11:59pm: Mets agree to pay Max Scherzer $43.3 million this year 12:00am: take down this man’s photo right nowBeat Writer / Columnist
For anyone wondering how long this lockout has been in the offing … wrote this five years ago today.@JeffPassan Happy Anniversary. https://t.co/llOeiU8NkVBeat Writer / Columnist
