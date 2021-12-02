New York Mets

Mets’ Max Scherzer: Dead arm came from not pitching enough

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 1h

His arm would not allow him to pitch more, Max Scherzer said, because he had not pitched enough.

More CBA updates and information

by: N/A MLB: Angels 3h

The Official Site of Major League Baseball

Latest on MLB lockout: Commissioner Rob Manfred expresses disappointment with Players Association

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 2, Major League Baseball owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Here is the latest on where things stand ...

MLB free agency winners and losers: Which teams were productive ahead of baseball's lockout? - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 3h

Some teams did great, others left us shaking our head

2021 MLB lockout: Live updates as Major League Baseball’s CBA expires - The Athletic

by: The Athletic The Athletic 4h

Major League Baseball is shut down, and a quarter century of labor peace is over.The sport’s owners locked out the players at midnight entering Thursday, initiating baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years, and the ninth in the sport’s history. Free agency and other player transactions are frozen,

Gooden sets rookie K record | 09/12/1984 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden collects his 246th strikeout of the season, passing Herb Score's rookie strikeout record

Cubs give Stroman $71M, 3-year deal to improve rotation

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 4h

Marcus Stroman rushed to the airport and caught a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago as soon as he got the word from his agent.

M.L.B.’s Collective Bargaining Agreement Expires With Lockout to Follow

by: James Wagner NY Times 4h

Players and owners continued to negotiate until the final day, but with no deadline deal, baseball is about to have its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.

