Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next job: Mayor of New York City? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 37m
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is eligible for arbitration this winter and is line for a long-term contract extension.
With No Deadline Deal, M.L.B.’s Lockout Begins
by: James Wagner — NY Times 11m
Players and owners continued to negotiate until the final day, but with the sides still far apart, baseball has its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.
Mets’ Max Scherzer: Dead arm came from not pitching enough
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 3h
His arm would not allow him to pitch more, Max Scherzer said, because he had not pitched enough.
by: N/A — MLB: Angels 4h
Latest on MLB lockout: Commissioner Rob Manfred expresses disappointment with Players Association
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5h
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 2, Major League Baseball owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Here is the latest on where things stand ...
MLB free agency winners and losers: Which teams were productive ahead of baseball's lockout? - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 5h
Some teams did great, others left us shaking our head
2021 MLB lockout: Live updates as Major League Baseball’s CBA expires - The Athletic
by: The Athletic — The Athletic 5h
Major League Baseball is shut down, and a quarter century of labor peace is over.The sport’s owners locked out the players at midnight entering Thursday, initiating baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years, and the ninth in the sport’s history. Free agency and other player transactions are frozen,
Gooden sets rookie K record | 09/12/1984 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden collects his 246th strikeout of the season, passing Herb Score's rookie strikeout record
